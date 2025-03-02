How to beat Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

The Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds is unlike anything you've fought before. While it mimics the iconic Rathalos, this artificial version was created by an unknown ancient civilization, enhancing its abilities with dangerous Guardian traits. If you thought regular Rathalos was tough, this one brings new tricks to the fight.

This guide explains where to find Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds and the best strategies to take it down.

Guardian Rathalos location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds is first found during the Faithful Keepers mission in Chapter 3. This mission introduces the Ruins of Wyveria, where you'll first face the Guardian Doshaguma before the Guardian Rathalos swoops in for battle. After completing the story, this area becomes fully explorable, allowing you to hunt the monster freely.

Guardian Rathalos weaknesses

It shares some of Rathalos’ weak points but has additional vulnerabilities due to its Guardian enhancements.

Elemental weaknesses: Thunder and Dragon work best. Use weapons infused with these elements to deal maximum damage.

Thunder and Dragon work best. Use weapons infused with these elements to deal maximum damage. Status weaknesses: It is susceptible to Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, and Blast. Status effects are highly effective and can create solid openings for attacks.

It is susceptible to Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, and Blast. Status effects are highly effective and can create solid openings for attacks. Weak Points: Focus on its head and legs. These areas take the most damage. Aim for the head with Sever, Blunt, or Shot damage, and attack the legs with Sever or Shot weapons to limit its movement.

How to beat Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Target its head and legs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best weapons for Guardian Rathalos

Greatsword

Dual Blades

Bow/Gunlance

Items to carry

Sonic Pods

Shock Trap & Pitfall Trap

Mega PotionsNulberries

Energy Drink

Hunt strategy

Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds has three key combat states: grounded attacks, aerial aggression, and its empowered white aura phase.

If it looks to the side, it’s about to do two tail swipes in a half circle. If you stand in front of it, expect a quick bite attack. When you’re near its legs, it jumps up slightly and slams down, so avoid lingering too long.

Once in the air, Guardian Rathalos is far more dangerous. If it retracts its body while spreading its legs, it’s about to hawk-dive at you. It also has multiple wing slam variations — some are direct downward slams, while others act like rolling swipes, using its Guardian abilities to slide mid-air before attacking. It will also burst forward unpredictably to reposition itself, damaging anything in its way.

The aura phase (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

This is when Guardian Rathalos starts glowing and charging up. If left unchecked, it gains enhanced attack power, making its fire attacks significantly deadlier. Interrupt this phase immediately by staggering it with Sonic Pods, ranged attacks, or well-timed melee strikes.

Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds has several devastating fire-based attacks. If it suddenly lets out a massive roar, fire starts dripping from its mouth — this means it’s entering its full fire mode. It will use fire projectiles both up close and long-range and has a dangerous spinning fire breath attack that burns the ground in a circle beneath it.

The key to winning this fight is grounding it as often as possible. Use traps, ranged shots, or aerial attacks on its wings. If it gets stuck in a trap, immediately focus on the head for max damage.

Tips and tricks to beat Guardian Rathalos

Always interrupt its White Aura Phase. If you let it power up, the fight becomes significantly harder. Use Sonic Pods or heavy stagger attacks to stop it.

Dodge and counter quickly. After every attack, Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds has a small recovery window — use it to land key strikes.

Exploit the explosive crystals. The monster’s own crystal debris can be shot with slingshots to trigger extra damage.

Watch out for Fireblight. If afflicted, dodge repeatedly to put it out or use a Nulberry. Never ignore this status, or you’ll take damage over time.

Bait its aerial dives into traps. Guardian Rathalos often dives aggressively — position your Shock Trap strategically, and it will crash into it.

Guardian Rathalos drops

Low Rank drops

Guardian Rathalos Certificate

Guardian Rathalos Scale

Guardian Rathalos Webbing

Guardian Rathalos Tail

Guardian Rathalos Shell

Guardian Rathalos Fang

Flame Sac

Guardian Rathalos Plate

Guardian Scale

Guardian Blood

This concludes our guide to defeating Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds.

