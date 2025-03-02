How to beat Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds is finally out, and some players have discovered the Hirabami in the open world. This beast falls under the Leviathans class and can be found residing in the Iceshard Cliffs, just like Nerscylla. The monster has a terrifying appearance, and has a sharp tail that it sometimes uses to attack you when you least expect it.

Ad

Hirabami can also be spotted hanging from walls using their scales while sleeping. This is a time when you should not disturb their slumber. Defeating them for their high- and low-value drops can be troublesome if you are not prepared.

This article will cover everything you need to know about beating Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Hirabami: Location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hirabami can be found in the Iceshard Cliffs and Wyveria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Hirabami is one of many monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds that can be located in Wyveria and Iceshard Cliffs. You will first come face-to-face with this beast during Chapter Two of the Hopes of Home main story mission. After you have finished the quest, wait for Hirabami to reappear on the map to hunt it later. This monster has a habit of moving between areas 8, 10, 11, and 15 in Iceshard Cliffs.

Ad

Trending

Hirabami weaknesses

1) Weak points

Mouth

Head (Breakable)

Torso

2) Elemental/Ailment weakness

Fire-type damage

Thunder-type damage

This monster takes heavy hits around its neck and head from bludgeoning damage. Projectile and severing damage can also work, meaning you can use any weapon as long as you reach its weak points.

How to beat Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy, tips and tricks

Use your best weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Beating the Hirabami can be challenging, but it can be done if you know what to bring to the fight. Here are all the items, strategies, and weapons you should use against the monster.

Ad

Hirabami hunt strategy and items to carry

Best Weapons for Quematrice

Insect Glaive

Bowguns

Lance/Gunlance

Items to Carry

Flash Pod

Shock Trap

Pitfall Trap

Large Dung Pod

Thunder Pod

Hunt strategy

A Hirabami is never alone and always wanders in groups of three, meaning your first step is to isolate them. As they have a habit of moving quickly, use Large Dung Pods to slow them down. They tend to attack from behind, so make sure you always have an eye on their whereabouts. The monster will often lunge at you during the fight, creating an opportunity for you to counterattack.

Ad

An efficient method to damage Hirabami is to target the rubbery membrane on its head. This helps the monster stay afloat, so taking it out will make it easier for you to hit it in mid-air. Destroying this membrane will also leave a wound that you can attack to deal more damage, causing the Hirabami to fall to the ground. This will give you plenty of time to strike the monster's weakest point — its mouth.

Ad

Tips and tricks to beat Hirabami

Isolate Hirabami using Large Dung Pods.

Bring it down using Heavy Slicing Pods.

Use Environmental Traps.

Avoid using Ice attacks.

Use Thunder ammo.

Hirabami drops in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hirabami drops (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Low rank drops

Ad

Hirabami Tail Claw

Hirabami Scale

Hirabami Hide

Hirabami Webbing

Frost Sac

Hirabami Certificate

High rank drops

Hirabami Tail Claw+

Hirabami Scale+

Hirabami Hide+

Hirabami Webbing+

Freezer Sac

Hirabami Certificate S

Wyvern Gem

This concludes the guide to defeating Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.