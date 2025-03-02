How to beat Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

The Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds is bringing back its signature stench attacks, erratic movement, and aggressive playstyle. This pink-furred Fanged Beast may look goofy, but underestimate it, and you'll find yourself reeling from its gas-based debuffs.

If you’re struggling with this old menace, here’s everything you need to know about its location, weaknesses, and how to take it down efficiently

Congalala location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Go for the head and rear to deal maximum damage to Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Hunters will first encounter Congalala in the Chapter 1-3 quest, To the Forest, following the fight with Lala Barina. Once unlocked, it primarily roams the Scarlet Forest, often appearing in areas 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 12. A notification will alert players when it is present in the region, or you can track it via a hunt quest.

Congalala Weaknesses

Elemental weaknesses : Congalala takes increased damage from Fire and Ice, with Fire being the more effective choice. Targeting its head with Fire attacks can quickly wear it down.

: Congalala takes increased damage from Fire and Ice, with Fire being the more effective choice. Targeting its head with Fire attacks can quickly wear it down. Status weaknesses: Congalala is susceptible to Stun, Paralysis, Poison, Sleep, Blastblight, and Exhaust, making it one of the easiest monsters to inflict status ailments on.

Congalala Weak points

Primary weak spots : Head and rear — these take the most damage.

: Head and rear — these take the most damage. Secondary weak spots : Tail and forelegs — these also take bonus damage, though slightly less than the head and rear.

: Tail and forelegs — these also take bonus damage, though slightly less than the head and rear. Breakable parts: Head, tail, and forelegs — damaging these enough will weaken the monster significantly.

How to beat Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Be careful of the gas attacks and use Focus mode on time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Congalala hunt strategy and items to carry

Best weapons for Congalala

Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds is weak to both blunt and severing attacks, so choose a weapon according to your personal preference. Heavy weapons work well due to the monster’s predictable movements and exposed weak points. Prioritize weapons that let you target the head, rear, and tail efficiently for maximum damage.

Items to carry

Deodorant

Nulberry

Antidote

Flash Pods

Shock and Pitfall Traps

Tranq Bombs

Hunt Strategy

The most aggravating feature of the Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds is its gassiness. The rear wiggle indicates an enormous gas bomb, and the panting audio before a burp alerts you to a cloud of Stench-inflicting gases. Both should be avoided through sidestepping, as any impact keeps you from healing and from using items. Also, have Deodorant ready at all times.

It's essential to remain close to its body, as its weakest areas are the real and head. However, the Congalala has an erratic movement style — it will often jump, slash with its claws, or charge forward. So, pay attention to its movements and reposition accordingly.

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom )

Sometimes, Congalala will encounter small groups of Congas, its smaller relatives, to cause distractions. Clear them out in a hurry, or use a Large Dung Pod to disperse them so you can concentrate on the main battle.

Observe its tail movements, as Congalala's gas attacks vary depending on what it has eaten. If it has just eaten poisonous mushrooms or certain plants, its gas will cause Poison rather than Stench. Hence, you should have antidotes on you at all times.

Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds also has a four-hit claw flurry attack. After completing the attack combo, it staggers for a few seconds, making it vulnerable to big damage possibilities. This is one of the best times to get in heavy combos or breakable part attacks.

Tips and tricks to beat Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds

Deal with small Congas first before engaging Congalala to avoid unnecessary interruptions.

Avoid attacking its belly — it’s highly resistant to damage and can expand to bounce off attacks.

If the tail turns red, it’s a sign of wounded damage, making it a great target for heavy attacks.

Observe what it eats — if it grabs toxic plants, its gas attacks will inflict additional status effects.

Stick to the sides and weak points to avoid getting caught in its gas clouds.

Congalala drops

Low Rank drops

Congalala Claw

Congalala Fang

Congalala Certificate

Pelt

Vibrant Pelt

High Rank drops

Beast Gem

Certificate S

Claw+

Fang+

Pelt+

This concludes the guide to defeating Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds.

