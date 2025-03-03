How to beat Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds is a unique Guardian monster that undergoes multiple transformations throughout the fight, making it one of the most unpredictable and dangerous foes in the game. As the final boss, this beast starts with an angelic white, crystal-coated form before gradually revealing its true, more sinister appearance. With each stage of its transformation, its power grows exponentially, forcing hunters to constantly adapt their strategy.

Ad

This guide explores its weaknesses, along with the best weapons and strategies you need to take down the final boss in MH Wilds.

Zoh Shia location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

The monster guide for Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

You can first encounter Zoh Shia during the final boss battle of Chapter Three in the main story quest. Unlike most monsters, it does not move between areas during the fight, making this battle all about endurance and strategy. After defeating it in the main quest, Zoh Shia can later be found in the Ruins of Wyveria, where it continues to be an overwhelming challenge.

Ad

Trending

Since this is a long and demanding fight, preparation is key. Make sure to stock up on essential items and equip the right gear before taking on this powerful Guardian.

Zoh Shia weaknesses

Zoh Shia’s primary elemental weakness is Dragon. While it has no specific resistances, Dragon-element attacks deal the most damage, making them the best choice for this fight.

Elemental weaknesses

Dragon (most effective)

Status weaknesses

Blastblight

Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

While most status effects work well, Stun has reduced effectiveness. Also, like all Guardians (Guardian Arkweld), Zoh Shia is immune to Exhaustion, so stamina-draining tactics won’t work.

Ad

Zoh Shia’s weak points

Zoh Shia’s main weak points are its head, wings, forelegs, and tail (which can be severed). However, its crystallized armor initially protects these weak spots, so you’ll need to break the crystal layers first to deal proper damage.

Read more: Is it worth completing Optional Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds?

How to beat Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Facing Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Zoh Shia hunt strategy and items to carry

Ad

Weapons that deal Cut or Blunt damage are recommended, especially those with Dragon elemental damage. While ranged weapons are viable, Zoh Shia’s crystallized form is slightly resistant to Ammo damage, meaning melee weapons have a better chance at breaking through.

Items to carry

Dragon Ammo

Earplugs

Windproof Skill

Dragon Pod

Healing Items

Nulberries

Hunt strategy

Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds fight comes in three progressive phases, with each successive phase being stronger than the previous. Initially, in its crystalline state, it overwhelms the field with AoE attacks that cover great distances while spawning crystal structures that explode when touched. These crystals can be detonated with elemental damage for increased damage.

Ad

To progress the fight most effectively, break its wings and head, as doing so will hasten its transformation.

Damage its crystal layers to reach its weak points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

In the Final Phase, Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds reveals its actual form, gaining Thunder-element attacks as well as dousing the arena with crystal spikes that limit mobility. It also summons lightning bolts from the ceiling, so dodging becomes less possible. The key to survival is staying on the far edge of the arena to avoid its final massive AoE attack, which triggers a devastating crystal explosion.

Ad

Ducking should always come first, and the hunters must attack only when they spot an open opportunity.

Read more: Monster Hunter Wilds review: A True Charged Slash that didn't miss

Tips & tricks to beat Zoh Shia

Bring Dragon Ammo or Pods – These will maximize damage against Zoh Shia’s weakness.

Carry Nulberries – Essential for removing Fireblight and Thunderblight.

Master the Superman Dive – This move can save you from fatal attacks.

Avoid overcommitting to attacks – One wrong move can get you caught in an AoE blast.

Equip Fire, Thunder, or Blight Resistance gear – Reduces incoming damage significantly.

Ad

Zoh Shia drops

Defeating Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds rewards you with valuable materials for crafting powerful gear:

Tough Guardian Bone

Nourishing Extract

Guardian Blood

Guardian Pelt

Guardian Scale

This concludes our guide to defeating Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out: How to beat Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.