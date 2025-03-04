How to beat Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you assume the role of a hunter as you embark on a mission set in the Forbidden Lands. This is a new uncharted territory full of a variety of creatures, and one of them is Uth Duna, a large monster with a mean punch. This article will cover details such as where this monster resides, weak spots, elemental ailments, potential drops, and the best strategies to defeat this large beast.

Uth Duna location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Uth Duna is among the new monsters introduced in the latest entry (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Uth Duna is the apex predator of the Scarlet Forest area in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will encounter this large monster during the Beyond the Deluge main quest of Chapter 1. This will be a recurring enemy in later parts of the campaign and can be found in other quests, such as the optional quest Veiled by the Tide and the assigned quest A Feast in the Deep.

Uth Duna weak spots:

Mouth

Forelegs

Head

Resistant points:

Tail

Torso

Hind Legs

This leviathan can be a massive hurdle, especially for newer players without the proper experience or knowledge about this creature. As a monster with water-based properties, you can count on using thunder-based weapons to deal maximum damage on this enemy.

Uth Duna has a few weak spots, like the mouth and head. The tail is a resistant point, but with enough attacks using bludgeoning and slashing weapons, it can break. Don't bother using any water-based attacks, as Uth Duna is immune to these.

How to beat Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy, tips, and tricks

Uth Duna is weak to thunder-based attacks, but be aware of its many attack patterns so you can anticipate the best ways to counter. While you can use thunder to hurt it, a few status effects can give you an edge.

These status effects are effective against Uth Duna:

Poison

Blastblight

Exhaust

Sleep

Paralysis

Fighting large monsters can take a toll (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

With bludgeoning weapons, target some of its limbs to limit the monster's mobility. Always go for the weak spots and avoid staying in place for too long to avoid being hit by its various attacks.

Here are some weapons you can use against Uth Duna:

Halilintar Clairglaive

Fulgurhammer Guardania

Hunting Horn

Long Sword

Lance

Dual Blades

Insect Glaive

Charge Blades

Some of the best armor you can use during the fight include,

Chatacabra

Piragill Greaves

Guardian Arkveld

These pieces have the highest resistance against water-based attacks. With the right materials, you can also upgrade your armor to improve your defense. The fight could take a while and you should reconsider stocking up on supplies.

Here are some items you should have before starting the fight:

Shock Traps

Pitfall traps

Nulberry

Flash pod

Thunder ammo

Thunder pod

Mega health potions

Health potions

Tips and tricks to beat Uth Duna

Stay out of its reach by clinging close to the tail.

Strategically place traps around the arena.

Time your dodges by using Wedge Beetles.

This monster may be large in scale, but this doesn't mean it is slow. Always keep an eye on each part and prepare to dodge as it winds up each strike.

Uth Duna drops

Uth Duna is rich in resources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

High rank drops:

Uth Duna Plate

Torrent Sac

Uth Duna Certificate S

Uth Duna Watergem

Uth Duna Cilia+

Uth Duna Scale+

Uth Duna Claw+

Uth Duna Tentacle+

Uth Duna Hide+

Low rank drops:

Uth Duna Plate

Uth Duna Tentacle

Uth Duna Claw

Uth Duna Scale

Uth Duna Certificate

Uth Duna Hide

Uth Duna Cilia

Aqua Sac

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check out our other related articles:

