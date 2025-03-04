How to beat Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you assume the role of a hunter as you embark on a mission set in the Forbidden Lands. This is a new uncharted territory full of a variety of creatures, and one of them is Uth Duna, a large monster with a mean punch. This article will cover details such as where this monster resides, weak spots, elemental ailments, potential drops, and the best strategies to defeat this large beast.
Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers.
Uth Duna location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
Uth Duna is the apex predator of the Scarlet Forest area in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will encounter this large monster during the Beyond the Deluge main quest of Chapter 1. This will be a recurring enemy in later parts of the campaign and can be found in other quests, such as the optional quest Veiled by the Tide and the assigned quest A Feast in the Deep.
Uth Duna weak spots:
- Mouth
- Forelegs
- Head
Also read: How to beat Guardian Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
Resistant points:
- Tail
- Torso
- Hind Legs
This leviathan can be a massive hurdle, especially for newer players without the proper experience or knowledge about this creature. As a monster with water-based properties, you can count on using thunder-based weapons to deal maximum damage on this enemy.
Uth Duna has a few weak spots, like the mouth and head. The tail is a resistant point, but with enough attacks using bludgeoning and slashing weapons, it can break. Don't bother using any water-based attacks, as Uth Duna is immune to these.
How to beat Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy, tips, and tricks
Uth Duna is weak to thunder-based attacks, but be aware of its many attack patterns so you can anticipate the best ways to counter. While you can use thunder to hurt it, a few status effects can give you an edge.
These status effects are effective against Uth Duna:
- Poison
- Blastblight
- Exhaust
- Sleep
- Paralysis
With bludgeoning weapons, target some of its limbs to limit the monster's mobility. Always go for the weak spots and avoid staying in place for too long to avoid being hit by its various attacks.
Here are some weapons you can use against Uth Duna:
- Halilintar Clairglaive
- Fulgurhammer Guardania
- Hunting Horn
- Long Sword
- Lance
- Dual Blades
- Insect Glaive
- Charge Blades
Some of the best armor you can use during the fight include,
- Chatacabra
- Piragill Greaves
- Guardian Arkveld
These pieces have the highest resistance against water-based attacks. With the right materials, you can also upgrade your armor to improve your defense. The fight could take a while and you should reconsider stocking up on supplies.
Also read: Where to find Firecell Stone in Monster Hunter Wilds
Here are some items you should have before starting the fight:
- Shock Traps
- Pitfall traps
- Nulberry
- Flash pod
- Thunder ammo
- Thunder pod
- Mega health potions
- Health potions
Tips and tricks to beat Uth Duna
- Stay out of its reach by clinging close to the tail.
- Strategically place traps around the arena.
- Time your dodges by using Wedge Beetles.
This monster may be large in scale, but this doesn't mean it is slow. Always keep an eye on each part and prepare to dodge as it winds up each strike.
Uth Duna drops
High rank drops:
- Uth Duna Plate
- Torrent Sac
- Uth Duna Certificate S
- Uth Duna Watergem
- Uth Duna Cilia+
- Uth Duna Scale+
- Uth Duna Claw+
- Uth Duna Tentacle+
- Uth Duna Hide+
Also read: How to defeat Balahara in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
Low rank drops:
- Uth Duna Plate
- Uth Duna Tentacle
- Uth Duna Claw
- Uth Duna Scale
- Uth Duna Certificate
- Uth Duna Hide
- Uth Duna Cilia
- Aqua Sac
Monster Hunter Wilds is now available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check out our other related articles:
- How to download and use the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool
- Monster Hunter Wilds: How to transfer Open Beta data to full game
- 7 best beginner tips for Monster Hunter Wilds
- Monster Hunter Wilds: How to upgrade armor
- All Talismans and their skills in Monster Hunter Wilds
- How to perform sneak attacks in MH Wilds
- How to beat Alpha Domashuga: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
- How to beat Ajarakan: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.