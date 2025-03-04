Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the iconic Monster Hunter franchise. With this title, developer Capcom took the opportunity to introduce new monsters and mechanics while retaining most of the core gameplay. As a hunter exploring the Forbidden Lands, you must be resourceful and know where to find certain materials required for crafting.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Firecell Stone, a rare ore that can be harvested and used to craft items. There are a few ways to get your hands on this material, but it can take a while.

Where to find Firecell Stone in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Firecell Stone is a type of material that is much harder to come by (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There are a few ways for your hunter to acquire Firecell Stones in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can get some by hunting monsters down and breaking specific parts, as rewards for completing optional quests like Succulent Scraps, or by farming them at Oilwell Basin.

Alternatively, this rare resource can be looted from any mining outcrop in the various regions of the Forbidden Lands.

It is worth noting that you can't get an unlimited supply from any mining outcrop, and you must wait a few in-game minutes for the Firecell Stones to restock. Fortunately, there are a few mining outcrops across various regions, which increases your chances of finding enough to upgrade your equipment and craft new items.

If you are out exploring the world and have a high rank, the chances of finding this material off a Gravios are extremely high. Here are the specific parts that you must target to acquire more Firecell Stone:

Right Leg: 40% chance for breaking the right leg

40% chance for breaking the right leg Left Leg: 40% chance for breaking the left leg

40% chance for breaking the left leg Back: 40% chance for breaking the back

40% chance for breaking the back Destroyed wound: 20% chance after successfully destroying any wound

During the optional quest called Succulent Scraps, you will be tasked with tracking and hunting down a Gravios. Your hunter can do this like killing two birds with one stone; you can gain access to a large wyvern rich with Firecell Stones, and you can check the side quest off your radar.

Here are a few spots where you can harvest more Firecell Stones in Oilwell Basin:

Area 4

Area 6

Area 7

Area 13

Area 14

Area 17

It is worth noting that you must be of high rank to enter the Oilwell Basin and search for Firecell Stones. Your hunter cannot acquire this rare ore if they have a low rank, which can be a nuisance if you are short on that specific item.

What can you do with Firecell Stones?

You can craft cool items for your hunter with enough Firecell Stones (Image via Capcom)

You can use Firecell Stones to craft new items or upgrade existing weapons and armor to give your hunter an edge against new threats. Upgrading armor should be a priority, especially as you progress through the story and face new formidable threats.

Here are some armors that require the Firecell Stones to craft or upgrade:

Kut-Ku Mail Alpha

Kut-Ku Mail Beta

Damascus Greaves Alpha

Ingot Helm Alpha

Gravios Ambraces Alpha

Gravios Ambraces Beta

Artian Coil Alpha

Azuz Apron Alpha

Kranodath Mail Alpha

Kranodath Mail Beta

If you have enough Firecell Stones, you can go for the full sets and reap the benefits. Armor is a crucial aspect of the Monster Hunter franchise and is an opportunity for you to customize and design your hunter's appearance.

You can craft the Paladin Lance, a powerful weapon with elemental properties that can be upgraded with enough materials. This weapon has a few upgrade paths, which could give your hunter a strategic advantage against larger monsters.

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check out our other related articles:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.