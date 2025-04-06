Should you play The Last of Us game or watch the series instead for max immersion?

The Last of Us was originally released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and the gaming community immediately fell in love with Joel Miller and Ellie Williams. After a few remasters and remakes, Naughty Dog collaborated with HBO to bring this story to live-action, which won the hearts of the general audience. While both projects are amazing, it begs the question of which a newcomer should experience first.

While the show won several awards, it wouldn't exist without the original game. You can't beat the original experience, and the game has been remade for the PlayStation 5 and PC with all the fancy bells and whistles, realistic graphics, intense gameplay, and the story that everyone adores. As such, you should play the Last of Us video game series first before watching the show for maximum immersion.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the subjective opinions of the writer.

Why you should play The Last of Us before watching the HBO adaptation

No offense to the live-action show, but the remake is the best way to get into the franchise (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Video game adaptations have been in murky waters for quite a while, but HBO struck gold with The Last of Us Season 1. It is a great adaptation that removed most of the action, which paved the way for more human moments with all the drama. The story remains the same, but the showrunners made a few creative changes to stand apart and let the story breathe in a way the original game couldn't.

While the original version of the PlayStation 3 is starting to show its age, and the remaster is holding well on the PlayStation 4, Naughty Dog claims the PC and PlayStation 5 versions as the definitive versions to get into the franchise. You can take advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers and adjust your PC settings however you please.

The video game version has all the drama found in the HBO show, but it comes packed with intense action sequences and heartfelt character interactions. You can't find a more immersive experience than filling in the shoes of these survivors in tense situations.

The Last of Us HBO adaptation had to cut a few corners

The live-action adaptation is an excellent TV show for audience members without a gaming console (Image via HBO)

Showrunner and series co-creator Craig Mazin is a fan of the source material and was eager to bring this story to a new medium. Not everyone has the time to play a long video game or possesses the patience or skill. This is where the live-action adaptation comes in, sharing this story with new people while honoring long-time fans of the game.

As a television show, it can't be a perfect adaptation or perfectly recapture every scene from the game. One of the more notable changes was the lack of action sequences with the Infected, a common threat throughout the story. The first season has a few moments with great action sequences, but these are never on the level of the game.

Another key change made for the show was Bill's storyline. In the original game, Bill was a side character who appeared in a brief chapter where Ellie and Joel were securing a ride, but the showrunners saw the opportunity to expand his story and shed new light on his partner, Frank.

The show made a few changes to the setting and decided to make Sam deaf to make this character more reliant on his brother, Henry, than he is in the game. These two brothers have been through a lot, and the show found a way to blend these storylines together.

Both versions of The Last of Us are masterpieces

The Last of Us is perfect for television show fans and gamers (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you heard of the game but never had a reason to play it, go for the PlayStation 5 and PC version for the best experience. However, if you don't have a gaming console or have the time to invest in learning the game mechanics, the HBO show is streaming now on Max, and the second season will be dropping on April 13, 2025.

The live-action adaptation was made by fans with the original game creators on board the project, but the original version will always be the best way to experience the story. The Last of Us is a beloved story that has been told in gaming and television, and both versions can appeal to old fans and newcomers.

