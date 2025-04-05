Why did Abby kill Joel in The Last of Us Part 2?

Joel Miller is a beloved character from The Last of Us franchise, but he is not a clear-cut hero who will do good things out of the kindness of his heart. Some would go so far as to say that he is a villain who committed heinous crimes against humanity by massacring an entire Firefly cell and ending their mission of looking for a cure for the Cordyceps infection.

In the first game, you assume the role of a broken man who couldn't care less about what others would think about him since all that mattered was saving Ellie. As it turns out, his actions led to his untimely and gruesome demise at the hands of Abby Anderson in the sequel.

This article will serve as a recap of events that led to Joel Miller's death.

Joel Miller was living on borrowed time in The Last of Us Part 2

Joel's luck finally ran out (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After killing every Firefly soldier in Salt Lake City, including Marlene and Jerry Anderson, the head surgeon, Joel brought Ellie back to Wyoming and lived with the people of the Jackson community. While Ellie had her reservations about Joel's story regarding what went down in the hospital, she trusted him and lived with him for five years until she was fed up with all the lies and deception.

Eventually, Joel became a valuable community member who contributed by going on patrol with his brother, Tommy, and protecting the people. During his time in the community, he became soft and trusting in his old age, which led to his death in 2038 after Abby crushed his skull with a golf club.

At the time, Joel thought he was saving a random person in need and had no clue who these people were. Joel's growth between Part I and Part II made it look like he had forgotten all the basics about survival, which triggered the fan base even more.

Throughout the game, we discover that Abby is the daughter of the head surgeon in Salt Lake City, and she spent the last five years training for this moment. Even right before his death, Joel showed no remorse and faced it without fear on his face.

Joel was a dead man walking

Ellie helped restore Joel's humanity piece by piece during the events of the first game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Even before he got on the bad side of the Fireflies, Joel gained a reputation for being on the bad side of different people after Outbreak Day. He was a hunter and lured innocent people, then took their stuff before killing them, and spent years doing so with his brother to survive.

After meeting other survivors, he landed in Boston and became a smuggler. He would act as an enforcer and work well with his partner while trading goods. After being double-crossed by Robert, Marlene hires the pair to smuggle Ellie, a young girl immune to the Cordyceps virus.

Ellie kept her condition a secret until she was exposed, and Tess begged Joel to finish the job of taking Ellie to the Fireflies, who were looking for a cure.

In The Last of Us Part I, he even mentions that he is living on luck and that eventually, it will run out. After learning that to find a cure, Ellie would have to be killed due to a necessary part of the surgery, he saved Ellie from the Fireflies.

He then went on to live for five years and died in a brutal fashion. In Abby's eyes, she and her crew had taken down an evil man.

Joel died without regrets

If the Lord gave him another chance, he wouldn't change a thing (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The night before his death, Ellie and Joel discussed what went down five years ago, and no matter how much Ellie resented him, Joel didn't care about the repercussions of his actions. Joel's intentions were good, but his methods caused a lot of pain, which led to his death years later.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a tale about rage, violence, and hate, which all started the night when Joel lost his daughter. His pain was felt throughout the years and has been passed down to Abby and Ellie.

Naughty Dog brought Joel back for No Return

If you still miss the hardened survivor, Joel is a playable character in the No Return mode. Although Naughty Dog reused the same animations from Abby for this game mode, he is a great option that could survive an endless wave of infected and human enemies.

No Return is the only way for you to spend time with Joel in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This game mode highlights the advanced combat mechanics and attack animations the sequel was renowned for. Joel may not fight like he used to in the original game or the remake, but he is still a great option since his revolver carries more bullets than usual. No Return isn't canon to the story, but this is as close as you can get to filling in his shoes one last time.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

