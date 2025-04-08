Days Gone Remastered: Complete list of achievements and trophies

After a long wait, fans can finally play Days Gone Remastered on PlayStation 5 starting April 25, 2025. Even though this is essentially just a remake of the original 2019 title, the game still has a lot of hype around it. There will be 46 trophies available in Days Gone Remastered, ranging from Platinum to Bronze.

Below is the list of all the achievements from Days Gone Remastered, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All achievements from Days Gone Remastered

The 46 trophies are split into 1 Platinum, 4 Gold, 19 Silver, and 37 Bronze achievements. A list of these is mentioned below:

There are 46 total trophies in Days Gone (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Platinum Trophy:

One Percenter: Go above and BEYOND, unlocking every trophy in Days Gone.

Gold Trophies:

Best Friends Forever (For Life): Gain the Allied Trust status with three different Encampments.

One More Ride: Complete the story of Days Gone in New Game+.

Survival is Living: Complete the story of Days Gone in Survival Mode.

Days Done: Complete the story of Days Gone.

Silver Trophies:

World's End: Complete the World's End storyline.

Best Friends Forever: Receive the Allied Trust status with an Encampment.

Performance Enhanced: Max out either your Health, Stamina, or Focus.

The Broken Roadshow: Unlock over 75% of collectibles.

Mr. Fahrenheit: Unlock 45 skills.

Farewell Original: Purchase an upgrade under the Performance, Visual, and Paint Categories for your bike.

Variety is the Spice of Life: Kill an enemy with every type of crossbow bolt.

Welcome to the Party, Pal: Clear all Ambush Camps, Infestations, and NERO Checkpoints in a single region.

One Down: Defeat your first Horde.

This is a Knife: Kill a Breaker, Reacher, or Rager with a knife.

Marauder Camp Hunter: Complete the Marauder Camp Hunter storyline.

Gold Team Rules: Earn a Gold Medal in all Challenges.

2 Days 2 Done: Complete the story of Days Gone of Hard II or Survival II in New Game+.

Lost & Damned: Reach the Founder Rank.

You Done Good, Kid: Earn a Medal in all Sub-Challenges.

Infestation Exterminator: Complete the Infestation Exterminator storyline.

Make it Rain: Spend 20,000 credits at one Encampment.

Ambush Camp Hunter: Complete the Ambush Camp Hunter storyline.

Morior Invictus: Ride out to take back what's yours.

The game features 38 bronze achievements (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Bronze Trophies:

Worthy: Fully upgrade any Ring.

Days Gone in 60 Seconds: Defeat a Horde in under 1 minute in Survival Mode.

Participation Award: Earn your first Bronze Medal in a challenge.

Second (the) Best: Earn your first Silver Medal in a challenge.

Go Kick Rocks: Knock down 12 Anarchist Cairns.

I Make This Look Good: Earn a Gold Medal in a Challenge with a Character Skin and Custom Accent equipped.

There's No Stopping Me: Unlock 30 skills.

I'm Out of Control: Unlock 15 skills.

Dolla Dolla Bills, Y'all: Spend 3000 credits on your Loadout.

Don't Stop Me Now: Unlock your first skill.

Kitchen Courier: Sell Animal Meat or Plants to any Encampment.

Golden Boy: Earn your first Gold Medal in a Challenge.

Gotta Patch 'Em All: Unlock all Patches.

D.I.Y. Oregonian: Craft 50 items.

Wannable Fortune Hunter: Unlock over 50% of the collectibles.

Better Living through Chemistry: Upgrade either your Health, Stamina, or Focus for the first time.

I've Been Waiting for This: Take revenge, once and for all.

Special Delivery: Make a delivery to Tucker or Copeland.

The Ends and the Means: Discover what happened to NERO.

Lost and Found: Driver south with Boozer.

Brothers in Arm: Check up on Boozer.

Take Back Your Name: Return the favor.

Riding NOMAD: Take to the road alone.

Hold on Tight: See a familiar face.

It's Getting Cold Outside: Reconnect with what you lost.

Farewell Drift: Accumulate 10 minutes of drifting while on your bike.

Surviving isn't Living: Rescue 10 survivors.

Ghost of Farewell: Get 100 stealth kills.

Old Reliable: Kill 200 Enemies with a Crafted Weapon.

First Time Buyer: Upgrade your bike for the first time.

Burnout Apocalypse: Use nitro and drift at the same time on your bike for at least 5 seconds.

The Art of Bike Repair: Apply 100 scrap to your bike.

You've Got Red on You: Collect 541 Items from corpses.

Lend Me Your Ears: Collect 989 Freaker Ears.

Finders Keepers: Unlock your first collectible.

Just a Flesh Wound: Get out of Crazy Willie's.

Logan's Shadow: Kill an enemy with every type of ammo from a mysterious weapon earned in New Game+.

