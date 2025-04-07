When is Days Gone remastered coming out for PS5

Sony recently confirmed that Days Gone Remastered will launch on PS5 on April 25, 2025, featuring enhanced graphics, new story content, and some fresh gameplay modes. Developed by Sony's Bend Studio, it's considered to be one of the best zombie games out there.

Days Gone is a third-person open-world game set in post-apocalyptic Oregon. This game lets you play as Deacon St. John, who ventures into this dangerous, zombie-infested world on his bike in search of his wife, Sarah.

The remastered version of Days Gone is coming out soon, and it has some cool upgrades like new game modes, an improved photo mode, and full DualSense support to make the ride even better. Here is a breakdown of some of the upgrades.

Graphical Improvements

This version of the game features improved lighting, extended draw distances, and enhanced textures.

Horde Assault game mode

This new mode will be challenging, since the number of enemies in the world will drastically increase. Like the vicious survivors, evolved freakers, and the hordes will spawn in endless waves. Defeating these waves earns you experience, which you can use to unlock things like new playable characters, cosmetics, better weapons, environmental traps, fortifications, and unique injectors.

The permadeath mode

The name of this mode is pretty self-explanatory. The moment you die, everything resets and you must start all over again from the beginning. This mode also features a new leaderboard to track how long you and other players survive.

The Speedrun mode

This is a new way to play the game, where you'll race against the clock to complete the game as fast as possible. You must use all of your skills and knowledge to beat the game in the shortest amount of time possible.

How to get Days Gone Remastered on PS5

Days Gone Remastered will be available on the PlayStation Store for $49.99. But if you already own the PS4 version, you can upgrade for just $9.99. Pre-ordering also gets you some extra rewards and bonuses.

What does it mean for Days Gone 2?

When Days Gone first came in 2021, it was bombarded with harsh reviews and criticism. Because of this, the game didn't perform as planned and Sony ended up scrapping the series. But over time, players began to appreciate this game. Since then, it has sold over 9 million copies, flaunting its potential even if many of those sales came from discounted prices.

While there's no official word for a sequel yet, the remaster does show that the developers are still committed to this series. And with new story content coming, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.

April is turning out to be a pretty great month for PS5 players with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, and Days Gone Remastered releasing in the same month.

