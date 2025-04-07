When is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5?

After launching for Xbox and PC in December 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally coming to the PlayStation 5 on April 17, 2025. This port of the Bethesda Softworks title will allow a wider audience to play this action-packed adventure.

The game's story is connected to the film series featuring Indiana Jones, taking place between Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Set in 1937, you get to play as Indy, who is trying to stop some very dangerous people from uncovering a secret connected to ancient sites that form a perfect circle across the globe.

This journey will take you through real-world locations like the Vatican, Egypt, Thailand, and China, offering an adventure for thrill-seekers and Indiana Jones fans alike.

Which editions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are available for PS5?

Two editions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on the PlayStation Store. Players can purchase both digital and physical versions of the game, with exclusive bonus items available for those who preorder.

The Standard Edition

This version costs $69.99 and includes the base game and the Last Crusade Pack.

Digital Premium Edition

For $99.99, this edition offers a two-day early access to the game. It also includes a digital art book, the Order of Giants story DLC, the Temple of Doom outfit, and the Last Crusade Pack.

Collector's Edition

This version is for die-hard fans. It includes a copy of the game in a jumbo steel book display case, along with bonus content like the Order of Giants story DLC, a digital artbook, and a nostalgic Temple of Doom outfit.

For collectors, the set features an 11-inch replica of the Great Circle Globe, a replica of the Allmaker relic, and a new adventure journal. This exclusive edition is available through Bethesda’s official store for PS5 at $189.99.

Following in the footsteps of Forza Horizon 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will become another former Xbox exclusive making its way to PlayStation once it launches on the console. With Xbox and PlayStation getting along better than ever, there’s a good chance that more Xbox games might appear on the PlayStation store in the future.

