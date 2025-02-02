Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Similarities and differences explored

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is nearly here, and the developers are keen on inviting older players to return to Bohemia and continue Henry's quest for revenge. The wait between the first game and the sequel was long, and a handful of games worth comparing to the sequel have been released in between.

One such title is Baldur's Gate 3, which was released in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Larian Studios introduced a modernized take on the Dungeons and Dragons genre, which resonated well with the gaming community. It received universal praise and was selected as Game of the Year 2023 during Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards.

This article will highlight the similarities and differences between the two games.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the featured games.

Similarities between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Baldur's Gate 3

1) Platform availability

Both games are available on the same gaming systems (Image via Deep Silver)

While this similarity may not mean much compared to other similar factors, it is a massive win for players on different platforms. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 are available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, meaning no player will be left out and can pick up a copy on their platform of choice.

Console and platform exclusivity used to be a problem for massive game releases. Fortunately, Warhorse Studios and Larian Studios realized that more ports could expand their respective projects and reach more of the gaming community. Perhaps the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel could run even better on something like a PlayStation 5 Pro; only time will tell.

2) Character creation

This feature has become a staple for recent RPG titles (Image via Larian Studios)

The developers of both games realized that players nowadays have grown considerate about their in-game appearance. Larian Studios added an impressive character creation menu where players can choose to take on seven playable characters or go the extra mile and create an original character by customizing their appearance, class, race, background, and even horns.

Before the game even launched, Warhorse Studios shared a quick glimpse at what players can expect in the future for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Barbershops will be added as part of a free update in the spring, and players can customize Henry's hairstyle and potentially his facial hair.

3) RPG mechanics

The main similarity between the two games is their RPG mechanics (Image via Deep Silver)

The RPG genre is renowned for the freedom to craft paths with a wide selection of optional dialogue. In Baldur's Gate 3, players can recruit NPCs as companions to help them in the story, similar to how Henry can convince or charm others to win their favor. There are benefits if players can successfully foster a healthy relationship, which is a cool feature for both games.

The optional dialogue is a feature from the original game and will likely return in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. NPCs will treat Henry differently depending on how players behave and interact with their fellow men in Bohemia. Larian Studios went a step further by adding exclusive responses for specific races and classes for an immersive and authentic conversation.

Differences between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Baldur's Gate 3

1) Optional co-op

The developers don't share the same views about categorizing their games (Image via Larian Studios)

Warhorse Studios is committed to continuing what it started with the first game and dismissed any idea of adding a multiplayer feature in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The developers are more interested in building a world through a compelling narrative, deep lore, and a glimpse into medieval times. Integrating a co-op feature could deviate from their vision and compromise the game's design.

Larian Studios, on the other hand, wanted to give Baldur's Gate 3 players the option to play with friends. This game is a modernized take on the iconic Dungeons and Dragons genre, in which players can work together to complete missions and achieve the same goal.

2) Setting and lore

While both titles are massive RPGs, they have different backgrounds (Image via Deep Silver)

Baldur's Gate 3 takes place in a fictional land full of different creatures from mythology and whatnot, while Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is grounded and strives to be an authentic and immersive experience set in the past. The fantasy element allowed Larian Studios to do creative things, while Warhorse Studios is adamant about giving players realistic gaming mechanics.

3) Combat

The turn-based combat in Baldur's Gate 3 is much more relaxing than the real-time fighting in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel (Image via Larian Studios)

Staying true to its Dungeons and Dragons roots, Larian Studios implemented a turn-based combat system for Baldur's Gate 3. This means players must take turns after each attack. It may not be as exciting as the grounded and real-time combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Warhorse Studios wanted the players to feel like they were in battle rather than spectators.

4) World design

Bohemia is a massive sandbox for players to explore freely (Image via Deep Silver)

Baldur's Gate 3 is massive, but it is not an open-world experience where players can freely go wherever they please. There are limitations, but the game has a few areas that can be explored at specific points in the story. Warhorse Studios didn't hold back for the sequel and doubled the size of Bohemia by bringing back older areas with a healthy mix of newer ones.

