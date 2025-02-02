Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Manor Lords: Similarities and differences explored

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is fast approaching, and some gamers are looking for alternatives to scratch the itch as they wait for the release date of February 4, 2025. Warhorse Studios has some big shoes to fill after the first game's success, and early previews look promising. On the other hand, Manor Lords has been out for almost a full year.

Given the two games' features, fans can't help but draw some comparisons between the two. While both appeal to different player bases and have distinct features, this article will identify their similarities and list their obvious differences. Both developers have stepped up their game and aim to deliver a great gaming experience for fans.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions about the featured games.

Similarities between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Manor Lords

1) Medieval setting

Both games are set in a medieval setting (Image via Steam || Warhorse Studios)

As Henry of Skalitz, players can explore a somewhat realistic and historically accurate depiction of Bohemia during a war in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. They can visit towns on horseback or foot, and see visually appealing scenery and structures commonly seen during the era.

In Manor Lords, players can become lords in medieval times as they build and develop their cities. As they assume the role of a Manor Lord, they must tend to the daily needs of their people and build new structures, such as blacksmith forges, houses for their subjects, and other necessary buildings, to establish a small village and develop it to its full potential.

Fortunately, Henry does not have the burden of running a town in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. However, he must endure the hardships of medieval times.

2) Character creation

Before being thrown into medieval times, players must first customize their character's appearance (Image via Steam || Warhorse Studios)

While players assume the role of Henry, the returning protagonist, they don't have to share the same generic starter look. Warhorse Studios has introduced an impressive and robust character creation system, allowing players to decide how Henry will look. The developers even doubled down on this feature after announcing a barbershop feature will be added in later, which players can use to adjust Henry's facial hair and style.

Similar to Manor Lords, players can describe how they wish to appear in-game by selecting a variety of character portraits; unfortunately, it doesn't share the same customization features as the other game. There are only a handful of portraits to choose from, and they can't do anything like adjusting their height, skin color, and other features, but they can design their coat of arms for their army.

3) Both are single-player experiences

Being a lord can be a lonely but fulfilling job (Image via Steam || Slavic Magic)

The first Kingdom Come Deliverance may be set in a massive sprawling environment that could have housed multiple players, but Warhorse Studios is committed to delivering a single-player experience. Slavic Magic shared the same ideology while developing Manor Lords, which could have easily worked as a multiplayer experience with other players raiding other camps.

There is nothing wrong with a single-player experience. Some players prefer it that way, especially since most online multiplayer games nowadays spew nothing but toxicity and contempt. Experiencing a great game without the risk of being heckled by a troll could be something both developers actively tried to avoid and decided to scrap the idea entirely.

Differences between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Manor Lords

1) Platform availability

PlayStation 5 owners may have access to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, but the same can't be said for Manor Lords (Image via Steam || Slavic Magic)

Manor Lords is designed to be a city-builder, and it would be tough to play that sort of game with a controller. Regardless of how advanced and whatever gimmick the DualSense controller has for the PlayStation 5, Slavic Magic has mentioned a potential port. The game was released on Xbox Series X/S after launching on PC in April 2024.

PlayStation 5 owners might miss out on Manor Lords, but at least Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is coming to all platforms, except the Nintendo Switch. Perhaps a Nintendo Switch 2 port is in the works after the first game was able to run smoothly on the existing hybrid console.

2) Point of view

Different perspectives played to each game's strengths (Image via Steam || Warhorse Studios)

Warhorse Studios famously released the first Kingdom Come Deliverance without an optional third-person perspective like most games, and for good reason. As Henry, players view the kingdom of Bohemia through his eyes, which can enhance the immersion of being in a medieval setting as they explore.

On the other hand, Manor Lords is a city-builder, and it wouldn't make sense to be limited to a first-person perspective. Players can have a bird's-eye view to see their village from above and walk around with a third-person point of view to take it all in. Building a functional town isn't easy, and Slavic Magic wanted the players to realize the amount of work they put into their villages.

3) Genre

Both games may have an identical setting, but the genre is completely different (Image via Steam || Slavic Magic)

Manor Lords is a city-builder and tactical war game; however, the developers claimed this is not the game's core. Slavic Magic designed this title to give players a firsthand experience of being a lord. The responsibilities of a lord aren't for the faint of heart, especially when people rely on them to keep them safe from bandits.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a single-player action-adventure game where players aren't tethered to one area, developing it. The fast-paced nature of this title is a massive contrast to the Manor Lords' critical thinking of resource management and dealing with attacks from enemy lords.

4) Combat

The developers of each game have their unique take on how to deliver great combat (Image via Steam || Warhorse Studios)

The first-person perspective makes combat encounters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trickier, especially since players must time each swing or dodge incoming attacks realistically. As a result, Henry can get directly involved in a skirmish.

Meanwhile, in Manor Lords, players can manually command their troops to perform certain actions. They can lose in a fight against enemy lords, negatively affecting their village's morale.

