Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 2025?

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild singlehandedly saved the franchise by applying a revolutionary open-world structure paired with a compelling storyline and gameplay. A few years ago, all eyes were on Nintendo as they were about to unveil its latest hybrid console and a new Zelda project, and it was a potent mix for success. The expectations were through the roof, and Nintendo delivered a timeless masterpiece worth revisiting in 2025.

Nintendo delivered one of the greatest open-world games of all time while setting the bar high, which later inspired fellow game developers to apply this formula. The game is perfect for those who wish to venture into the unknown and play on the go with the Nintendo Switch or traditionally on the Wii U.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's subjective and personal opinions about the game.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is a breath of fresh air

This Zelda game couldn't have been released at a more perfect time (Image via Nintendo)

Instead of developing a direct sequel to the mainline Zelda games, Nintendo saw the opportunity to branch out by taking the gaming community into the far future of the franchise's timeline. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild carries over familiar mechanics from previous games, but the developers innovated by revolutionizing the open-world structure.

This entry to the Zelda franchise has a much more robust and detailed inventory system. Players can select which items to bring along, like certain ingredients used for cooking greater healing items, or discard the dead weight and make room for worthwhile loot.

The story follows Link as he awakens from a long slumber and years into the future. The Hyrule he knew was long gone, and players could freely explore anywhere they wanted. Nintendo utilized an advanced engine with better physics for a much more realistic and immersive gaming experience. Certain objects and structures can be destroyed during battle against bigger opponents like the Guardians.

As Link exits the Shrine of Resurrection, Hyrule is a massive playground filled with side objectives and other interesting secrets to unearth. The developers wanted the players to feel they were in complete control of how they wished to experience this game — there were no rules in Breath of the Wild, only possibilities and creativity.

There are a few ways to win a fight without directly engaging the enemies; a good example is for Link to push the boulders conveniently placed above random Bokoblin patrols and let gravity do the heavy lifting. The improved physics system will react realistically, and the enemies will be smushed without much effort.

This is among the many ways players can defeat enemies by using the environment to their advantage. Link can directly attack enemies; however, the combat system requires time to perfect. Some enemies are much sturdier and more aggressive than others — and it is imperative for players to master the blocking and parrying techniques to deliver a few swings with the flurry rush.

As Link explores the ruins of Hyrule, he meets a few NPCs who will ask a favor or two from the young hero. Side missions are scattered all over the map and are completely optional; however, it is worth noting that some of these quests reward Link with unique loot that could help him on his mission to defeat Calamity Ganon.

The game runs smoothly on the Nintendo Switch

Although The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is also playable on the Wii U, the de facto and best way to play this game is on a Nintendo Switch. While most games can be played on a large TV or a PC setup — Nintendo doesn't limit the player where and how they can enjoy their games in this console generation.

The Nintendo Switch is a perfect match for The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Image via Nintendo)

Only a handful of Switch games are available at launch, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild alone can justify the price of Nintendo's hybrid gaming device. Players will likely be hooked in the first few hours of gameplay and can't put it down; fortunately, the Switch can be carried almost everywhere in handheld mode.

For battles that deserve to be played on a massive display, players can dock the Switch and play it as if it were a traditional console. Like the game itself, the possibilities with the Nintendo Switch are endless.

Conclusion

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is a gift that keeps on giving (Image via Nintendo)

While The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was released a few years ago and is limited to one platform, it is still one of the greatest gaming experiences to date that is worth revisiting. The competition was fierce in 2017, but this game came out on top during The Game Awards, which is no minor feat.

With the rumblings of the Nintendo Switch successor on the horizon, now is the perfect time to revisit this timeless masterpiece. The Legend of Zelda franchise has been a staple in gaming — and Breath of the Wild proves that innovation can make a massive difference.

