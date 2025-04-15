Baldur's Gate 3: Best Death Domain Cleric Build guide

The Death Domain Cleric is a class in Baldur's Gate 3 that excels at dealing melee damage, necrotic damage, and using Martial Weapons. The sub-class was introduced to the game during April 2025's Patch 8. The Cleric is a strong class for support through spell-casting thanks to their range of spell selections. Death Domain Clerics can deal extra necrotic damage and use cantrips to deal with two enemies at a time.

This article will go over the best Death Domain Cleric build in Baldur's Gate 3.

Pros and cons of Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3

Pros

The Death Domain Cleric is a brilliant choice because this sub-class in BG3 can deal extra Necrotic Damage on a melee hit. They have the Touch of Death buff on Level Two, which allows them this damage boost. This class is also fantastic for inflicting damage consistently from level six onward, as resistance to necrotic spells is ignored.

They have access to several powerful spells, such as Blight, Cloudkill, and Vampiric Touch. Furthermore, from Level one onwards, the Death Domain Clerics in Baldur's Gate 3 can target two enemies with the cantrips. Many of this class' melee attacks are strong owing to their Martial Weapons proficiency obtained at the first level itself.

Cons

The healing prowess of the Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3 is limited. This puts them on the backfoot when it comes to playing the support role for the team. They are more offensive than supportive.

Apart from this, you may be at the disadvantage of having lower armor quality since the class is not proficient in this regard. Therefore, attacks dealing direct physical damage may be a problem.

Best race for a Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Death Domain Cleric Build (Image via YouTube/@remortisgaming)

The races in Baldur's Gate 3 don't affect the gameplay in a noticeable manner. However, certain races can help you gain some advantage while playing certain classes and sub-classes such as the Death Domain Cleric.

As a Cleric, you should generally keep your focus on stats like Wisdom and Charisma. For this, the Gnome race in Baldur's Gate 3 is an appropriate choice since the Gnome Cunning feature gives you an advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma. These stats will, in turn, help your spell-casting.

Apart from that, you may also choose to go with Elves, Drow, and Half-Elves, who all resist being charmed and put to sleep. The Drows also get dancing cantrips, which is an additional advantage.

Best starting attributes for Death Domain Cleric build in Baldur's Gate 3

As mentioned earlier, stats like Wisdom and Charisma should be prioritized for any Cleric build, and this goes for the Death Domain sub-class as well. So, ideally, it's best to max out your Wisdom stats at 17 points.

Next, you might want to set your Constitution stat at about 16 points. This will help you with hit points and a higher concentration bonus. Next, Charsima can be about eight to nine points, and other attributes can be adjusted based on the race of your Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3.

After the aforementioned attributes, direct your focus on Strength and Dexterity, both of which should be 10 points or more so you can stay alive in the fight for longer durations. These are strong attributes to start with; as you move further in the game, you can adjust them with experience.

Attribute progression

At level 4, you can increase the Wisdom stat to 19.

By level 6, you may also be able to increase Dexterity to 16.

At level 12, you may get yourself Resilient: Constitution to increase the Constitution stat.

Best skills to take for the Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3

The best skills for the Death Domain Cleric essentially focus on the spell-casting abilities and the concentration of your attacks. The damage output has to be consistent and powerful. To that end, here are the skills you may want to prioritize in-game:

Insight

Medicine

Perception

Religion

History

Pure Death Domain Cleric leveling guide (1 to 12)

Level 1

Class: Cleric

Cleric Cantrip: Necromancer, Guidance, Bursting Sinew

Necromancer, Guidance, Bursting Sinew Spell: Bless

Level 2

Feature: Touch of Death

Touch of Death Action: Turn Undead

Level 3

Action: Ray of Enfeeblement, Blindness

Ray of Enfeeblement, Blindness Spells: Series of Cleric spells

Level 4

Cantrip: Toll the Dead

Toll the Dead Feat: Warcaster

Level 5

Spells: Animate Dead, Vampiric Touch

Animate Dead, Vampiric Touch Feature: Destroy Undead

Level 6

Subclass Feature: Inescapable Destruction

Inescapable Destruction Class Feature: Channel Divinity Charge

Level 7

Spells: Death Ward, Blight.

Level 8

Actions: Divine Strike: Necrotic

Divine Strike: Necrotic Feat: Warcaster

Level 9

Spells: Cloudkill, Contagion

Level 10

Feature: Divine Intervention

Divine Intervention Cantrip: Thaugmaturgy

Level 11

Spells: Create Undead, Planar Ally

Level 12

Feat: Resilient Constitution

Best Multiclassing options for Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3

Death Domain Cleric multi-class in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via YouTube/@remortisgaming)

The best Multiclassing option for a Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3 is the Cleric and the Wizard class. While the Clerics use divine powers to cast spells, the Wizard class offers a wide range of spells and more offensive power. This makes up for a perfect Death Domain Cleric who blends substantial power with resistance and consistency.

Best items that synergize for Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3

Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear

Slot Item Name Effect Head - - Chest Dark Justiciar Half-Plate Advantage on stealth checks and Constitution Throw Checks Gloves Gloves of Belligerent Skies Grants a bonus to attack rolls after casting a cantrip. Boots Evasive shoes Increased Acrobatics and Armor class Necklace Broodmother’s Revenge Adds damage on healing Ring 1 Whispering Promise Healed allies gain the Bless effect for two turns Ring 2 - - Weapon Blackguards' Sword Dazing Smite Shield Shield of the Undevout Additional spell slot, foes have a disadvantage on saving throws

Item break-points

Find the Armor and Blackguard's Sword early in the game.

Find the Gloves of Belligerent Skies in the Underdark available from the merchants.

The ring of Whispering Promise is available at the Druid Grove.

Death Domain Cleric compared to other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3

The Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3 is an inherently more aggressive sub-class among the Clerics. Therefore, if you're trying to play pure support, the Light and Life Domain Clerics may be better choices.

This sub-class is more focused on dealing Nectortic damage to enemies instead of healing the allies mid-battle, and therefore, may require another support role player to do the healing instead. Regardless, in terms of offensive prowess, they are perhaps unmatched.

Is the Baldur's Gate 3 Death Domain Cleric viable for solo play?

Yes, the Death Domain Cleric is viable for solo play, thanks to their offensive prowess. The many available cleric spells also come in handy, and their necromancer abilities help deal with enemies creatively and engagingly.

Which companions should you run with a Death Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3?

You may run the following companions with the Death Domain Cleric:

Karlach

Shadowheart

Lae’zel

Astarion

This is everything you need to know about the new Death Domain Cleric sub-class in Baldur's Gate 3.

