Where is Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3, and how can you get there?

Baldur's Gate 3 does not shy away from directing you towards danger when you'd least expect it. Being a Larian Studios role-playing game, the third mainline installment in the Baldur's Gate series features player freedom at the forefront. However, giving players the liberty to go anywhere and do anything often results in them making the worst decisions.

One such moment is when Baldur's Gate 3 purposefully tries to direct your attention towards the ominous Shadow-Cursed lands. If you do choose to go through the gloomy and fog-covered forest, you will find yourself in a bit of trouble.

After going through the Underdark, you will eventually reach the Last Light Inn. Although the inn initially feels like a welcoming place, especially if you visit it after completing the Emerald Grove questline, in actuality, it is a hellscape.

Here's a comprehensive guide on Last Light Inn, its location, how to reach it, and more.

The Last Light Inn is home to one of the toughest enemy encounters in Baldur's Gate 3

The Last Light Inn is not that hard to find in Baldur's Gate 3, as it is the only source of light and warmth within the rather cold and gloomy Shadow-Cursed lands.

Once you reach Act 2 of the story, you will be able to traverse the Shadow-Cursed lands, which, like any other cursed location in the game, comes packed with its own set of mysteries and dangers.

Once you pass through the Underdark, you will eventually reach the Last Light Inn, which, at first glance, will look like a very hospitable place for you and your party to take shelter. You even get to meet some of the NPCs from the Emerald Grove — the Tiefling refugees.

However, don't let appearances fool you; the Last Light Inn is far from a welcoming place. The inn is essentially the hiding place for a band of Harpers, who are plotting to take down the Moonrise Tower, currently under the watchful eyes of a powerful druid captain named Jeheria.

As soon as you step inside the Last Light Inn, the game will ask you to speak with Isobel as part of the main quest in Act 2. However, we recommend holding on to that aspect of the questline until you are ready to tackle a rather challenging enemy encounter.

As soon as you speak with Isobel, you will be thrust into a big fight against Fist Marcus and his hellspawn minions. Fist Marcus is easily the toughest enemy in Act 2, coming at level 6, with very high defense and multiple attacks at his disposal.

You can either join Marcus and help him take down Isobel, or you can choose to protect Isobel and prepare yourself for one of the toughest early-game boss fights in Baldur's Gate 3.

Both these choices come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Depending on your previous decisions, it will lead you towards either a neutral or an evil-path story progression.