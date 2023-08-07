How many endings are there in Baldur's Gate 3?

It is no surprise that Baldur’s Gate 3 has multiple endings. After years of playing its Early Access iteration, many fans are already musing as to how this third main installment will come to a conclusion. Since the release of the game's PC version, players are spending hours to see for themselves what type of ending they'll be getting. To that end, the question remains as to how many endings are actually present in the massive RPG?

For those who are still unaware, the number of endings is astronomical.

Baldur’s Gate 3 endings: How many are there in the game?

The ending will vary depending on players' choices during gameplay. (Credits: Larian Studios)

Players who have already played Baldur’s Gate 3 knew for a fact that they are free to make any decision they want in the role-playing game. These choices will determine the outcome of certain events, especially the title's ending. There’s a plethora of these decision-making scenarios in the game, and because of this, players can expect to get multiple endings. And when we say multiple, it means a lot.

When asked about the same, Larian Studios’ Associate Writing Lead Chrystal Ding responded that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a total of 17,000 different endings. It was also revealed that Ding predominantly worked on this part of the game for six months, which is a herculean feat, without a doubt.

Even though the figure is overwhelming, it is believed that the differences within these endings could be subtle ones. Ding was asked again if there are any significant changes, but the lead writer couldn't disclose a definite figure for it. This pretty much suggests that this too has huge numbers.

Baldur's Gate 3 has 174 hours of cutscenes

The Emperor in Baldur's Gate 3. (Credits: Larian Studios)

For the uninitiated, it was also revealed that there are 174 hours of cutscenes in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, this doesn’t mean that players will be watching all of those in just a single playthrough.

This, of course, is still connected to the choices that they make with every decision-making scenario that they’ll encounter during their playthrough. In line with this, it also has something to do with their chosen class, subclass, and the way they treat their companions throughout the game.

It was also revealed that a single playthrough will take around 60 to 80 hours of gameplay. Nonetheless, players who have the penchant for exploring every nook and cranny of a game might go way over that aforementioned estimate.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has great replayability

Note: This sub-section contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Indeed, the replayability of Baldur’s Gate 3 is insane. In line with this, there are players who have already managed to reach the end. Good and bad endings have already been spotted online, but let’s focus on a couple of those positive ones.

The so-called Ceremorphosis ending is still good, despite the player's character turning into a mind-flayer instead of Orpheus. The prince expresses his gratitude for such a selfless act before he and Lae’zel fly off.

It’s the other way around for the Heroic ending, where Orpheus is the one that turns into an illithid instead of the player. Gamers will also have to choose whether they grant the prince’s wish to take him out of his misery being a mind flayer or persuade him to continue living despite his appearance.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already out for PC players, while its Mac and Xbox Series X/S versions are scheduled to be rolled out this September 6.