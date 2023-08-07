How to easily get and use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you are looking to increase your intimacy with Karlach and complete all her companion quests in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to get your hands on a fair bit of Infernal Iron. While this item might not look like it’s worth much when you start randomly picking them up, they are key to completing Karlach’s companion quests in the game.

However, not many players know how to go about effectively collecting Infernal Iron. This resource is not found in abundance and is located in certain key areas of the Forgotten Realm.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how to obtain and use Infernal Iron to complete Karlach’s quest, The Helion Heart, in the table-top RPG.

Infernal Iron locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Getting Infernal Iron for Karlach (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

There are four particular locations from where you can obtain Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3.

1) Shattered Sanctum

When visiting the Goblin Camp during the main questline of either siding with or defeating Minthara, make your way up north and open the door placed behind Dror Ragzlin’s seat.

Here, you can loot many items, one of which will be Infernal Iron.

2) Blighted Village

In the Blighted Village, head to the house located in the north until you come across Shabby Wooden Doors. You must break through the Calcified Web here and make your way down.

There will be a ladder near the chest there. Climb it, open the Wooden Chest, and get the next Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3.

3) Underdark and Grymforge

The Underdark and Grymforge are two of the most dangerous locations in the game. However, with the correct build and party setup, you should have an easier time exploring them.

Here, you will find Stonemason Kith. Upon speaking to him, you will get the option to inspect the rubble. There will be an Ability Check here, and you will need to roll 10 three times and talk to him to get Infernal Alloy as a reward.

4) Reithwin Mason’s Guild

The next area where you will find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Reithwin Mason’s Guild. Make your way to the X -100 and Y 1 coordinate, and you should find it placed on a table there.

Repairing Karlach's Infernal engine (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

How to use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can use Infernal Iron in the RPG to repair Karlach’s Infernal engine. For this, go to Emerald Grove with Karlach in your warty and talk to Dammon. This part of the questline will not play out properly if Karlach is not in your party or if you raid Emerald Grove.

After speaking to Dammon, you will learn about Karlack’s Infernal engine overheating. You will then need to give the NPC all of the Infernal Iron to help Karlach repair it.