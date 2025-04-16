Baldur's Gate 3: Best Fighter Arcane Archer build guide

- Pros and cons of a pure Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3
The Arcane Archer is a powerful new Fighter subclass in Baldur's Gate 3 that combines martial precision with magical trick shots. With abilities like Bursting and Banishing Arrow, Arcane Archers can crowd control and deal burst damage from a safe distance. This subclass was introduced in Patch 8, the last major patch of the game.
This article provides a complete build guide for the newly added Fighter Arcane Archer subclass.
Pros and cons of a pure Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3
Pros
Here are all the benefits of having a pure Fighter Arcane Archer:
- It's a longbow-focused build with powerful magical arrow effects.
- High action economy with Action Surge and Extra Attacks.
- Consistent, long-range damage with strong Initiative.
- Simple and effective with low spell reliance.
- Full martial weapon and armor proficiency.
Cons
Here are the downsides of having a pure Fighter Arcane Archer:
- No utility or healing spells outside gear.
- Fewer AoE options compared to casters.
- It's a slightly linear playstyle without multiclassing.
- Loses power if caught in a melee or if surrounded.
Best race for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3
Just like the best College of Glamour Bard build, the High Half-Elf is the best pick as it has a bonus Wizard Cantrip like the Fire Bolt or Mage Hand. If you are looking for an alternative, you can go for Wood Half-Elf or Githyanki.
Best starting attributes for Fighter Arcane Archer build in Baldur's Gate 3
To maximize damage, Initiative, and survivability, focus on Dexterity and Constitution. Thus, the following stats would be great to start with:
- Charisma: 8
- Constitution: 16
- Dexterity: 17
- Intelligence: 14
- Strength: 8
- Wisdom: 10
Attribute progression
Here's how the progression should look:
- At level 4, increase the Dexterity by 2 to reach 19.
- During the third Act, increase the Dexterity by 2 again using the Mirror of Loss.
- Use Auntie Ethel’s Hair and Potion of Everlasting Vigour to boost Constitution and Strength, respectively.
Best skills to take for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3
Players are advised to choose skills that are helpful with their high attributes. Here are some of the best picks:
- Perception
- Stealth
- Athletics
Pure Fighter Arcane Archer leveling guide (1 to 12)
Level 1
- Fighting Style: Archery
- Bonus Action: Second Wind
Level 2
- Action: Action Surge
Level 3
- Subclass: Arcane Archer
- Arcane Shot: Guidance, Piercing Arrow, Shadow Arrow, Grasping Arrow
Level 4
- Feat: Sharpshooter
Level 5
- Feature: Extra Attack
Level 6
- Feat: Ability Score Improvement (Dexterity)
Level 7
- Arcane Shot: Bursting Arrow
Level 8
- Feat: Alert
Level 9
- Feature: Indomitable
Level 10
- Arcane Shot: Banishing Arrow
Level 11
- Feature: Improved Extra Attack
Level 12
- Cantrips: Friends, Mage Hand, Minor Illusion
- Spells Prepared: Shield, Thunderwave, False Life, Feather Fall, Protection from Evil and Good, Longstrider
Best multiclassing options for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3
The best multiclassing would be adding 1 Wizard, 2 Gloomstalker Ranger, 1 Storm Sorcerer, and 3 Thief Rogue. You can also pick a Draconic Sorcerer with the Fly Spell instead of a Storm Sorcerer.
Best items that synergize for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3
Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear
You can also consider getting the Deathstalker Mantle Cape and the Club of Hill Giant Utility Weapon.
Act 3 (Advanced): Best gear
Item break-points
- Act 1: Get Shadow of Menzoberranzan, Gloves of Archery, and Titanstring Bow. Use Disintegrating Night Walkers and Amulet of Branding for mobility and damage.
- Act 2: Unlock the Killer’s Sweetheart and Resonance Stone in the Gauntlet of Shar and Mind Flayer Colony.
- Act 3: Use the Birthright + Amulet of Greater Health for peak stats and buy Cloak of the Weave.
Fighter Arcane Archer compared to other subclasses
Here’s a comparison table for the Arcane Archer versus other Fighter subclasses in BG3:
Is Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3 viable for solo play?
With excellent initiative, long-range burst damage, and crowd control from Arcane Shots, the Fighter Arcane Archer excels in solo play. Combine this subclass with consumables like the Elixir of Bloodlust, Potion of Speed, and Oil of Accuracy for more consistent damage. However, this subclass might not be for those who prefer melee combat.
Which companions should you run with a Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3?
Here are some of the recommended companions to run with the Fighter Arcane Archer:
- Shadowheart
- Gale
- Laezel
- Astarion
That is everything to know about one of the most effective builds for the Fighter Arcane Archer in BG 3. Do note that no build is perfect, and you should always experiment to find the best fit for you.
