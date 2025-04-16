Baldur's Gate 3: Best Fighter Arcane Archer build guide

The Arcane Archer is a powerful new Fighter subclass in Baldur's Gate 3 that combines martial precision with magical trick shots. With abilities like Bursting and Banishing Arrow, Arcane Archers can crowd control and deal burst damage from a safe distance. This subclass was introduced in Patch 8, the last major patch of the game.

This article provides a complete build guide for the newly added Fighter Arcane Archer subclass.

Pros and cons of a pure Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3

Pros

Here are all the benefits of having a pure Fighter Arcane Archer:

It's a longbow-focused build with powerful magical arrow effects.

High action economy with Action Surge and Extra Attacks.

Consistent, long-range damage with strong Initiative.

Simple and effective with low spell reliance.

Full martial weapon and armor proficiency.

Cons

Here are the downsides of having a pure Fighter Arcane Archer:

No utility or healing spells outside gear.

Fewer AoE options compared to casters.

It's a slightly linear playstyle without multiclassing.

Loses power if caught in a melee or if surrounded.

Best race for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3

High Hald-Elf (Image via YouTube || AchillesMele)

Just like the best College of Glamour Bard build, the High Half-Elf is the best pick as it has a bonus Wizard Cantrip like the Fire Bolt or Mage Hand. If you are looking for an alternative, you can go for Wood Half-Elf or Githyanki.

Best starting attributes for Fighter Arcane Archer build in Baldur's Gate 3

To maximize damage, Initiative, and survivability, focus on Dexterity and Constitution. Thus, the following stats would be great to start with:

Charisma: 8

8 Constitution: 16

16 Dexterity: 17

17 Intelligence: 14

14 Strength: 8

8 Wisdom: 10

Attribute progression

Here's how the progression should look:

At level 4, increase the Dexterity by 2 to reach 19.

During the third Act, increase the Dexterity by 2 again using the Mirror of Loss.

Use Auntie Ethel’s Hair and Potion of Everlasting Vigour to boost Constitution and Strength, respectively.

Best skills to take for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3

Players are advised to choose skills that are helpful with their high attributes. Here are some of the best picks:

Perception

Stealth

Athletics

Pure Fighter Arcane Archer leveling guide (1 to 12)

Level 1

Fighting Style: Archery

Archery Bonus Action: Second Wind

Level 2

Action: Action Surge

Level 3

Subclass: Arcane Archer

Arcane Archer Arcane Shot: Guidance, Piercing Arrow, Shadow Arrow, Grasping Arrow

Level 4

Feat: Sharpshooter

Level 5

Feature: Extra Attack

Level 6

Feat: Ability Score Improvement (Dexterity)

Level 7

Arcane Shot: Bursting Arrow

Level 8

Feat: Alert

Level 9

Feature: Indomitable

Level 10

Arcane Shot: Banishing Arrow

Level 11

Feature: Improved Extra Attack

Level 12

Cantrips: Friends, Mage Hand, Minor Illusion

Friends, Mage Hand, Minor Illusion Spells Prepared: Shield, Thunderwave, False Life, Feather Fall, Protection from Evil and Good, Longstrider

Best multiclassing options for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3

Wizard in BG3 (Image via YouTube || ItalianSpartacus)

The best multiclassing would be adding 1 Wizard, 2 Gloomstalker Ranger, 1 Storm Sorcerer, and 3 Thief Rogue. You can also pick a Draconic Sorcerer with the Fly Spell instead of a Storm Sorcerer.

Best items that synergize for Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3

Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear

Slot Item Name Effect Head Shadow of Menzoberranzan Grants Invisibility once per Short Rest Chest The Graceful Cloth +2 Dexterity, light armor Gloves Gloves of Archery +2 bonus to ranged weapon damage Boots Disintegrating Night Walkers Prevents movement reduction, free Misty Step Necklace Amulet of Branding Applies Vulnerability to target Ring 1 Caustic Band Adds Acid damage to weapon attacks Ring 2 Strange Conduit Ring Adds Psychic damage when concentrating on a spell Main Weapon Titanstring Bow Adds Strength modifier to damage

You can also consider getting the Deathstalker Mantle Cape and the Club of Hill Giant Utility Weapon.

Act 3 (Advanced): Best gear

Slot Item Name EfFect Head Helm of Balduran Immune to Stun and heals at start of turn Cape Shade-Slayer Cloak Lowers enemy Crit chance, also boosts stealth Chest The Graceful Cloth +2 Dexterity, still BiS light armor Gloves Legacy of the Masters +2 to Attack and Damage Rolls Boots Helldusk Boots Immune to forced movement; fire resistance Necklace Surgeon’s Subjugation Amulet Stuns enemies on Critical Hits Ring 1 Killer’s Sweetheart Grants automatic Critical Hit after a kill Ring 2 Risky Ring Advantage on Attack Rolls, Disadvantage on Saving Throws Primary Weapon Gontr Mael Legendary bow, Radiant damage, Silence on hit, casts Guiding Bolt Secondary Weapon Blood of Lathander Passive healing that also auto-revives once per day Shield Viconia’s Walking Fortress +3 AC, Reflective Shell, Spell Resistance

Item break-points

Act 1: Get Shadow of Menzoberranzan, Gloves of Archery, and Titanstring Bow. Use Disintegrating Night Walkers and Amulet of Branding for mobility and damage.

Get Shadow of Menzoberranzan, Gloves of Archery, and Titanstring Bow. Use Disintegrating Night Walkers and Amulet of Branding for mobility and damage. Act 2: Unlock the Killer’s Sweetheart and Resonance Stone in the Gauntlet of Shar and Mind Flayer Colony.

Unlock the Killer’s Sweetheart and Resonance Stone in the Gauntlet of Shar and Mind Flayer Colony. Act 3: Use the Birthright + Amulet of Greater Health for peak stats and buy Cloak of the Weave.

Fighter Arcane Archer compared to other subclasses

Here’s a comparison table for the Arcane Archer versus other Fighter subclasses in BG3:

Sub-class Primary Focus Verdict Battle Master Maneuver versatility Most tactical and flexible subclass Eldritch Knight Spellcasting + melee Fun hybrid but less consistent damage Champion Simplicity + crit improvement Beginner-friendly, lacks utility or control Arcane Archer Magical arrows + ranged control Best ranged Fighter build with unique Area-of-Effect

Is Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3 viable for solo play?

With excellent initiative, long-range burst damage, and crowd control from Arcane Shots, the Fighter Arcane Archer excels in solo play. Combine this subclass with consumables like the Elixir of Bloodlust, Potion of Speed, and Oil of Accuracy for more consistent damage. However, this subclass might not be for those who prefer melee combat.

Which companions should you run with a Fighter Arcane Archer in Baldur's Gate 3?

Here are some of the recommended companions to run with the Fighter Arcane Archer:

Shadowheart

Gale

Laezel

Astarion

That is everything to know about one of the most effective builds for the Fighter Arcane Archer in BG 3. Do note that no build is perfect, and you should always experiment to find the best fit for you.

