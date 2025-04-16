Baldur's Gate 3: Best Barbarian Path of Giants Build guide

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Apr 16, 2025 00:03 GMT
Taking a look at a build guide for Barbarian Path of Giants.
Taking a look at a build guide for Barbarian Path of Giants (Image via Larian Studios)

In the latest Patch 8 in Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios introduced a brand-new Path of Giant subclass. This subclass will utilize abilities like Giant's Rage, where players can grow their Barbarian to a gigantic size and crush their foes. Additionally, this playstyle allows gamers to throw enemies and weapons further while ensuring they enjoy the increased carrying capacities of this build.

Ad

Let us take a look at the best build for the new Barbarian subclass Giant in Baldur's Gate 3.

Pros and cons of pure Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

Here are the pros and cons of having a pure Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Pros

  • Multiple potential attacks per turn
  • High-damage melee hits
  • Weapon infusion for elemental damage
  • Giant's Rage enables the character to grow stronger with a bigger size
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cons

  • Lack of spellcasting abilities
  • Lack of movement speed
  • Linear progression of the class

Best races for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

The best races for the new Barbarian subclass Giant, introduced in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8, are as follows:

  • Duergar
  • Half-Orc
Giant Subclass for Barbarians (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)
Giant Subclass for Barbarians (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)

At levels 3 and 5, Duergar gains access to the Enlarge and Invisibility spells. The former improves both damage output and movement speed. They have Duergar Resilience and Superior Darkvision. The former gives them an advantage on Saving Throws against Paralysis, while the latter allows them to see in the dark.

Ad

Half-Orcs, on the other hand, have Savage Attacks. Unlocked at level 9, the Barbarian's Brutal Critical makes for some powerful hits, which can further be combined with the Half-Orc's getting an extra damage dice when scoring crit hits on adversaries.

Best starting attributes for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

The best starting attributes for the new Barbarian subclass Giant focused builds are as follows:

Ad
  • Charisma: 8
  • Constitution: 15
  • Dexterity: 16
  • Intelligence: 8
  • Strength: 17
  • Wisdom: 8

Attribute progression

  • Increase Strength and Constitution as much as possible at Level 1.
  • Although Medium Armour can make up for Dexterity, do increase it just below Strength.
  • Allocate points based on the skills you choose to be proficient in, ie, Wisdom or Charisma.
  • Bold abilities should not be overlooked in this build.

Best skills to take for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

Athletics is the most important talent for the new Barbarian subclass Giant because it determines the efficiency of the Giant's Boot. As a result, consider pursuing a military background to achieve proficiency, which you can further enhance with Rogue multiclass later down the line.

Ad

Another skill to note is Intimidation, which will aid you in some dialogue sequences without requiring a primary focus on Charisma attributes.

Pure Path of Giants Barbarian leveling guide (1 to 12)

Level 1

  • Class: Barbarian
  • Passive: Unarmored Defence
  • Core Ability: Rage

Level 2

  • Class: Barbarian
  • Passive: Danger Sense
  • Action: Reckless Attack

Level 3

  • Subclass: Path of Giants
  • Core Ability: Giant's Rage
  • Passive: Vaprak's Greed
  • Cantrip: Thaumaturgy

Level 4

  • Feat: Ability Improvement

Level 5

  • Feature: Extra Attack
  • Class Feature: Fast Momement
  • Bonus Action: Boot of the Giants
Ad

Level 6

  • Class Action: Elemental Cleaver
  • Core Ability: Extra Rage Charge
Elemental Cleaver Class Action (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)
Elemental Cleaver Class Action (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)

Level 7

Ad
  • Multiclass: Rogue
  • Skill: Athletics
  • Action: Sneak Attack

Level 8

  • Cunning Action: Hide
  • Cunning Action: Disengage
  • Cunning Action: Dash

Level 9

  • Subclass: Thief
  • Bonus Action: Fast Hands
  • Passive: Second Story Work

Level 10

  • Feat: Alert

Level 11

  • Multiclass: Fighter
  • Fighting Style: Great Weapon Fighting

Level 12

  • Skill: Action Surge

Best Multiclassing options for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

The best multiclassing combo for the new Barbarian subclass Giant is 6 Barbarian, 4 Rogue Thief, and 2 Fighter. The Rogue multiclass gives access to the Thief subclass, which yields a bonus action to the Path of Giants Barbarian.

Ad

The Fighter multiclass is also beneficial for similar reasons as it provides access to the Action Surge skill, which gives an additional action to this Barbarian Build in Baldur's Gate 3.

Best items that synergize with Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear

Slot

Item

Effect

Head

Cap of Wrath

Gain 2 turns of Wrath if turn start hp <50%, each turn of Wrath increases weapon damage by 1

Cloak

Cloak of Protection

Adds 1 attribute to Armor Class and Saving Throw

Chest

Bloodguzzler Garb

When damaged by enemy, gain Wrath for 1 turn

Gloves

Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo

Deal extra damage with Throw Attacks

Boots

Boots of Genial Striding

Bad terrain wont reduce movement speed

Necklace

Amulet of Misty Step

Misty Step spells allows teleportation to a spot within LOS

Ring 1

Ring of Flinging

Deal extra damage with Throw Attacks

Ring 2

Ring of Protection

Adds 1 attribute to Armor class and Saving throws

Primary Weapon

Blooded Greataxe

Deal bonus damage if hp <50%

Secondary Weapon

Bow of Awareness

Adds 1 attribute to Initiative

Ad
Gear items for new Barbarian subclass (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)
Gear items for new Barbarian subclass (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)

Act 3 (Advanced): Best Gear

Ad

Slot

Item

Effect

Head

Helm of Balduran

Adds 1 attribute to Armor Class and Saving Throw, cannot be stunned, cant be critically hit, heal for 2HP every turn

Cloak

Shade-Slayer Cloak

Critical Bonus

Chest

Adamantine Scale Mail

Reduce all damage, melee attackers sent Reeling

Gloves

Craterflesh Gloves

Crit hits deal Force damage

Boots

Boots of Persistence

Longstrider and Freedom of Movement always available

Necklace

Amulet of Greater Health

Increase Constitution to 23

Ring 1

Killer’s Sweetheart

One guaranteed crit hit after killing an enemy (once per Long Rest)

Ring 2

Ring of Protection

Adds 1 attribute to Armor class and Saving throws

Primary Weapon

Balduran’s Giantslayer

Advantage when attacking Large foes, get Enlarge (once per Short Rest), double damage from STR

Secondary Weapon

Darkfire Shortbow

Adds Resistance to Fire and Cold

Ad

Item break-points

  • Act 1: Attain the Cap of Wrath and Cloak of Protection early. Keep a ranged weapon with you.
  • Act 2: Adamantine Scale Mail can be used in Act 3 as well.
  • Act 3: Get Balduran’s Giantslayer, which can be considered the strongest Melee weapon, as well as Killer's Sweetheart.

Also read: Everything you need to know about the new Photo Mode in Baldur's Gate 3

Path of Giants Barbarian compared to other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3

Here is a table to help you understand the basic differences between the subclasses of Barbarians in Baldur's Gate 3:

Ad

Subclass

Primary Focus

Verdict

Path of Wildheart

Can choose a Bestial Heart, Animal Aspects

High damage per turn, reliance on Bestial Heart makes builds situational

Path of Berserker

Can use their fury more effectively

Gets Frenzy abilities but also suffer from Strain

Path of Wild Magic

Use otherworldly magic to enhance melee abilities

Fun subclass due to magic but very unreliable

Path of Giant

Focused on Giant size and strength

More Raw strength, less movement speed

Ad

Is the Baldur's Gate 3 Barbarian Path of Giant viable for solo play?

Overall, this build can solo Honour Mode because of its damage, range, and survivability. It features a built-in system that returns a thrown item to you and increases its elemental damage, thanks to weapon infusion. The only drawbacks are the limited movement, lack of spells, and vulnerability to magic.

Ad

Which companions should you run with a Path of Giant Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Path of Giant Barbarian needs a healer, a spellcaster, and a thief as companions. Therefore, the following allies are suggested for the new Barbarian subclass:

  • Astarion (Rogue Thief): Enables pick lockpicking and stealing/
  • Gale (Wizard Evocation): Useful for AOE damage and crowd control skills.
  • Shadowheart (Cleric Life): Helps by buffing, healing, or stunlocking adversaries.
Ad

That concludes everything you need to know about the new Barbarian subclass Giant in Baldur's Gate 3. With this new build, players can enjoy multiple turns, throwable weapons, and elemental infusion. All of this, alongside the new Gigantic skills, breathe new life into the Barbarian class.

For more news on Baldur's Gate 3, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Get Updated Baldur's Gate 3 Interactive Map Here

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications