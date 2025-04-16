Baldur's Gate 3: Best Barbarian Path of Giants Build guide

In the latest Patch 8 in Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios introduced a brand-new Path of Giant subclass. This subclass will utilize abilities like Giant's Rage, where players can grow their Barbarian to a gigantic size and crush their foes. Additionally, this playstyle allows gamers to throw enemies and weapons further while ensuring they enjoy the increased carrying capacities of this build.
Let us take a look at the best build for the new Barbarian subclass Giant in Baldur's Gate 3.
Pros and cons of pure Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3
Here are the pros and cons of having a pure Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Pros
- Multiple potential attacks per turn
- High-damage melee hits
- Weapon infusion for elemental damage
- Giant's Rage enables the character to grow stronger with a bigger size
Cons
- Lack of spellcasting abilities
- Lack of movement speed
- Linear progression of the class
Best races for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3
The best races for the new Barbarian subclass Giant, introduced in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8, are as follows:
- Duergar
- Half-Orc
At levels 3 and 5, Duergar gains access to the Enlarge and Invisibility spells. The former improves both damage output and movement speed. They have Duergar Resilience and Superior Darkvision. The former gives them an advantage on Saving Throws against Paralysis, while the latter allows them to see in the dark.
Half-Orcs, on the other hand, have Savage Attacks. Unlocked at level 9, the Barbarian's Brutal Critical makes for some powerful hits, which can further be combined with the Half-Orc's getting an extra damage dice when scoring crit hits on adversaries.
Best starting attributes for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3
The best starting attributes for the new Barbarian subclass Giant focused builds are as follows:
- Charisma: 8
- Constitution: 15
- Dexterity: 16
- Intelligence: 8
- Strength: 17
- Wisdom: 8
Attribute progression
- Increase Strength and Constitution as much as possible at Level 1.
- Although Medium Armour can make up for Dexterity, do increase it just below Strength.
- Allocate points based on the skills you choose to be proficient in, ie, Wisdom or Charisma.
- Bold abilities should not be overlooked in this build.
Best skills to take for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3
Athletics is the most important talent for the new Barbarian subclass Giant because it determines the efficiency of the Giant's Boot. As a result, consider pursuing a military background to achieve proficiency, which you can further enhance with Rogue multiclass later down the line.
Another skill to note is Intimidation, which will aid you in some dialogue sequences without requiring a primary focus on Charisma attributes.
Pure Path of Giants Barbarian leveling guide (1 to 12)
Level 1
- Class: Barbarian
- Passive: Unarmored Defence
- Core Ability: Rage
Level 2
- Class: Barbarian
- Passive: Danger Sense
- Action: Reckless Attack
Level 3
- Subclass: Path of Giants
- Core Ability: Giant's Rage
- Passive: Vaprak's Greed
- Cantrip: Thaumaturgy
Level 4
- Feat: Ability Improvement
Level 5
- Feature: Extra Attack
- Class Feature: Fast Momement
- Bonus Action: Boot of the Giants
Level 6
- Class Action: Elemental Cleaver
- Core Ability: Extra Rage Charge
Level 7
- Multiclass: Rogue
- Skill: Athletics
- Action: Sneak Attack
Level 8
- Cunning Action: Hide
- Cunning Action: Disengage
- Cunning Action: Dash
Level 9
- Subclass: Thief
- Bonus Action: Fast Hands
- Passive: Second Story Work
Level 10
- Feat: Alert
Level 11
- Multiclass: Fighter
- Fighting Style: Great Weapon Fighting
Level 12
- Skill: Action Surge
Best Multiclassing options for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3
The best multiclassing combo for the new Barbarian subclass Giant is 6 Barbarian, 4 Rogue Thief, and 2 Fighter. The Rogue multiclass gives access to the Thief subclass, which yields a bonus action to the Path of Giants Barbarian.
The Fighter multiclass is also beneficial for similar reasons as it provides access to the Action Surge skill, which gives an additional action to this Barbarian Build in Baldur's Gate 3.
Best items that synergize with Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3
Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear
Act 3 (Advanced): Best Gear
Item break-points
- Act 1: Attain the Cap of Wrath and Cloak of Protection early. Keep a ranged weapon with you.
- Act 2: Adamantine Scale Mail can be used in Act 3 as well.
- Act 3: Get Balduran’s Giantslayer, which can be considered the strongest Melee weapon, as well as Killer's Sweetheart.
Also read: Everything you need to know about the new Photo Mode in Baldur's Gate 3
Path of Giants Barbarian compared to other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3
Here is a table to help you understand the basic differences between the subclasses of Barbarians in Baldur's Gate 3:
Is the Baldur's Gate 3 Barbarian Path of Giant viable for solo play?
Overall, this build can solo Honour Mode because of its damage, range, and survivability. It features a built-in system that returns a thrown item to you and increases its elemental damage, thanks to weapon infusion. The only drawbacks are the limited movement, lack of spells, and vulnerability to magic.
Which companions should you run with a Path of Giant Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3?
The Path of Giant Barbarian needs a healer, a spellcaster, and a thief as companions. Therefore, the following allies are suggested for the new Barbarian subclass:
- Astarion (Rogue Thief): Enables pick lockpicking and stealing/
- Gale (Wizard Evocation): Useful for AOE damage and crowd control skills.
- Shadowheart (Cleric Life): Helps by buffing, healing, or stunlocking adversaries.
That concludes everything you need to know about the new Barbarian subclass Giant in Baldur's Gate 3. With this new build, players can enjoy multiple turns, throwable weapons, and elemental infusion. All of this, alongside the new Gigantic skills, breathe new life into the Barbarian class.
For more news on Baldur's Gate 3, follow Sportskeeda:
- Baldur's Gate 3: Best Death Domain Cleric Build guide
- Baldur's Gate 3: Best Bard College of Glamour build guide
- Baldur's Gate 3: All newly added subclasses explained
Get Updated Baldur's Gate 3 Interactive Map Here