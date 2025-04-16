Baldur's Gate 3: Best Barbarian Path of Giants Build guide

In the latest Patch 8 in Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios introduced a brand-new Path of Giant subclass. This subclass will utilize abilities like Giant's Rage, where players can grow their Barbarian to a gigantic size and crush their foes. Additionally, this playstyle allows gamers to throw enemies and weapons further while ensuring they enjoy the increased carrying capacities of this build.

Let us take a look at the best build for the new Barbarian subclass Giant in Baldur's Gate 3.

Pros and cons of pure Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

Here are the pros and cons of having a pure Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3:

Pros

Multiple potential attacks per turn

High-damage melee hits

Weapon infusion for elemental damage

Giant's Rage enables the character to grow stronger with a bigger size

Cons

Lack of spellcasting abilities

Lack of movement speed

Linear progression of the class

Best races for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

The best races for the new Barbarian subclass Giant, introduced in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8, are as follows:

Duergar

Half-Orc

Giant Subclass for Barbarians (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)

At levels 3 and 5, Duergar gains access to the Enlarge and Invisibility spells. The former improves both damage output and movement speed. They have Duergar Resilience and Superior Darkvision. The former gives them an advantage on Saving Throws against Paralysis, while the latter allows them to see in the dark.

Half-Orcs, on the other hand, have Savage Attacks. Unlocked at level 9, the Barbarian's Brutal Critical makes for some powerful hits, which can further be combined with the Half-Orc's getting an extra damage dice when scoring crit hits on adversaries.

Best starting attributes for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

The best starting attributes for the new Barbarian subclass Giant focused builds are as follows:

Charisma: 8

Constitution: 15

Dexterity: 16

Intelligence: 8

Strength: 17

Wisdom: 8

Attribute progression

Increase Strength and Constitution as much as possible at Level 1.

Although Medium Armour can make up for Dexterity, do increase it just below Strength.

Allocate points based on the skills you choose to be proficient in, ie, Wisdom or Charisma.

Bold abilities should not be overlooked in this build.

Best skills to take for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

Athletics is the most important talent for the new Barbarian subclass Giant because it determines the efficiency of the Giant's Boot. As a result, consider pursuing a military background to achieve proficiency, which you can further enhance with Rogue multiclass later down the line.

Another skill to note is Intimidation, which will aid you in some dialogue sequences without requiring a primary focus on Charisma attributes.

Pure Path of Giants Barbarian leveling guide (1 to 12)

Level 1

Class: Barbarian

Passive: Unarmored Defence

Core Ability: Rage

Level 2

Class: Barbarian

Passive: Danger Sense

Action: Reckless Attack

Level 3

Subclass: Path of Giants

Core Ability: Giant's Rage

Passive: Vaprak's Greed

Cantrip: Thaumaturgy

Level 4

Feat: Ability Improvement

Level 5

Feature: Extra Attack

Class Feature: Fast Momement

Bonus Action: Boot of the Giants

Level 6

Class Action: Elemental Cleaver

Core Ability: Extra Rage Charge

Elemental Cleaver Class Action (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)

Level 7

Multiclass: Rogue

Skill: Athletics

Action: Sneak Attack

Level 8

Cunning Action: Hide

Cunning Action: Disengage

Cunning Action: Dash

Level 9

Subclass: Thief

Bonus Action: Fast Hands

Passive: Second Story Work

Level 10

Feat: Alert

Level 11

Multiclass: Fighter

Fighting Style: Great Weapon Fighting

Level 12

Skill: Action Surge

Best Multiclassing options for Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

The best multiclassing combo for the new Barbarian subclass Giant is 6 Barbarian, 4 Rogue Thief, and 2 Fighter. The Rogue multiclass gives access to the Thief subclass, which yields a bonus action to the Path of Giants Barbarian.

The Fighter multiclass is also beneficial for similar reasons as it provides access to the Action Surge skill, which gives an additional action to this Barbarian Build in Baldur's Gate 3.

Best items that synergize with Path of Giants Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3

Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear

Slot Item Effect Head Cap of Wrath Gain 2 turns of Wrath if turn start hp <50%, each turn of Wrath increases weapon damage by 1 Cloak Cloak of Protection Adds 1 attribute to Armor Class and Saving Throw Chest Bloodguzzler Garb When damaged by enemy, gain Wrath for 1 turn Gloves Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo Deal extra damage with Throw Attacks Boots Boots of Genial Striding Bad terrain wont reduce movement speed Necklace Amulet of Misty Step Misty Step spells allows teleportation to a spot within LOS Ring 1 Ring of Flinging Deal extra damage with Throw Attacks Ring 2 Ring of Protection Adds 1 attribute to Armor class and Saving throws Primary Weapon Blooded Greataxe Deal bonus damage if hp <50% Secondary Weapon Bow of Awareness Adds 1 attribute to Initiative

Gear items for new Barbarian subclass (Image via YT-Wayfaring Nomad || Larian Studios)

Act 3 (Advanced): Best Gear

Slot Item Effect Head Helm of Balduran Adds 1 attribute to Armor Class and Saving Throw, cannot be stunned, cant be critically hit, heal for 2HP every turn Cloak Shade-Slayer Cloak Critical Bonus Chest Adamantine Scale Mail Reduce all damage, melee attackers sent Reeling Gloves Craterflesh Gloves Crit hits deal Force damage Boots Boots of Persistence Longstrider and Freedom of Movement always available Necklace Amulet of Greater Health Increase Constitution to 23 Ring 1 Killer’s Sweetheart One guaranteed crit hit after killing an enemy (once per Long Rest) Ring 2 Ring of Protection Adds 1 attribute to Armor class and Saving throws Primary Weapon Balduran’s Giantslayer Advantage when attacking Large foes, get Enlarge (once per Short Rest), double damage from STR Secondary Weapon Darkfire Shortbow Adds Resistance to Fire and Cold

Item break-points

Act 1: Attain the Cap of Wrath and Cloak of Protection early. Keep a ranged weapon with you.

Attain the Cap of Wrath and Cloak of Protection early. Keep a ranged weapon with you. Act 2: Adamantine Scale Mail can be used in Act 3 as well.

Adamantine Scale Mail can be used in Act 3 as well. Act 3: Get Balduran’s Giantslayer, which can be considered the strongest Melee weapon, as well as Killer's Sweetheart.

Path of Giants Barbarian compared to other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3

Here is a table to help you understand the basic differences between the subclasses of Barbarians in Baldur's Gate 3:

Subclass Primary Focus Verdict Path of Wildheart Can choose a Bestial Heart, Animal Aspects High damage per turn, reliance on Bestial Heart makes builds situational Path of Berserker Can use their fury more effectively Gets Frenzy abilities but also suffer from Strain Path of Wild Magic Use otherworldly magic to enhance melee abilities Fun subclass due to magic but very unreliable Path of Giant Focused on Giant size and strength More Raw strength, less movement speed

Is the Baldur's Gate 3 Barbarian Path of Giant viable for solo play?

Overall, this build can solo Honour Mode because of its damage, range, and survivability. It features a built-in system that returns a thrown item to you and increases its elemental damage, thanks to weapon infusion. The only drawbacks are the limited movement, lack of spells, and vulnerability to magic.

Which companions should you run with a Path of Giant Barbarian in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Path of Giant Barbarian needs a healer, a spellcaster, and a thief as companions. Therefore, the following allies are suggested for the new Barbarian subclass:

Astarion (Rogue Thief): Enables pick lockpicking and stealing/

(Rogue Thief): Enables pick lockpicking and stealing/ Gale (Wizard Evocation): Useful for AOE damage and crowd control skills.

(Wizard Evocation): Useful for AOE damage and crowd control skills. Shadowheart (Cleric Life): Helps by buffing, healing, or stunlocking adversaries.

That concludes everything you need to know about the new Barbarian subclass Giant in Baldur's Gate 3. With this new build, players can enjoy multiple turns, throwable weapons, and elemental infusion. All of this, alongside the new Gigantic skills, breathe new life into the Barbarian class.

