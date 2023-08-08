How to romance Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3?

Romance is one of the key pillars of Baldur's Gate 3's moment-to-moment gameplay. Not only is romance necessary to develop strong bonds with your party members, but it's also one of the ways to unlock new and rewarding side quests that are otherwise not accessible. However, romance in Baldur's Gate 3 isn't a straightforward process.

Much like any other narrative-based questline in Baldur's Gate 3, romancing NPCs often requires you to win the character's approval and trust first. This can usually be accomplished by doing tasks that benefit them or their community. One of the first characters you will be able to romance in the game if you are going for a neutral-path progression is the Tielfing - Kralach.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to romance the Tiefling Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3.

Romancing Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3 will require you to first rescue her from Anders and the Paladins of Tyr

To add Karlach to your party and initiate romance with her, you will first need to rescue her from the Paladins of Tyr, led by Anders. Much like any other quest in Baldur's Gate 3, saving Karlach is entirely optional, as you can choose to side with Anders and help the Paladins kill the innocent Tiefling.

However, if you're going for a neutral path and want to romance Karlach, you will need to help her defeat the Paladins, which also allows you to add her to your party. Once Karlach joins you, she'll ask you to help her with side quests. During this time, you should be careful not to join Minthara or the Goblins, as doing so will result in Karlach leaving your party.

Once you build enough trust with the Tiefling, she will open up to you about the "Infernal Engine," which is her heart that causes burns and pain to anyone she tries to touch. To calm her heart down, she will ask you to find and talk to Dammon, a Druid who is also a skilled engineer.

Karlach will also task you with finding Infernal Alloy, a resource that can be used to calm the Infernal Engine. To initiate a romantic encounter with Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, you will need to follow these steps:

Defeat Dror Ragzlin to obtain his key to the room behind his throne. Dror Ragzlin can be found in the Goblin Camp at Shattered Sanctum.

You will need to head to the Underdark and reach the Grymforge, where if you have enough points in History, Investigation, and Perception, you will be given an Infernal Alloy for free by Stonemason Kith. If you fail the skill checks, you will need to buy the Infernal Alloy.

After you get the Infernal Alloy, you need to head back to Karlach and persuade her to kiss you to test the effectiveness of the Alloy. However, a single Infernal Alloy will not be enough to cool the Infernal Engine.

Next, you will be tasked with finding another Infernal Alloy, which you can collect from exploring the Shadow-Cursed land. The Infernal Iron can be found behind a locked door in the room with Necromancer Balthazar.

You will also need to collect the Infernal Metal, which you can get from defeating the demon in the area, named Yurgir.

Once you have all the Infernal items, you can go back to Karlach and advance her questline by talking to her. Choosing the right responses will allow you to finally kiss her without fearing getting burned.