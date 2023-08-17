5 strongest companions in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 brings to life a diverse cast of companions who join you on your adventure. These companions are not mere sidekicks but valuable assets that contribute to conversations, exploration, and, most importantly, combat. Each of these companions comes with unique strengths, abilities, and backgrounds, making the choice of party members a critical aspect of gameplay.

Your companions significantly affect and shape your Baldur's Gate 3 experience, so you would naturally want to pick which companions give you an upper hand in the game. Below is a list of the game's five strongest companions curated based on their combat prowess, versatility, and overall utility.

Baldur's Gate 3: 5 best companions in the game

1) Shadowheart

Shadowheart is the only Cleric companion in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Shadowheart is the lone Cleric companion in Baldur's Gate 3. With a background in the Trickery Domain and wielding the power of Shar, Shadowheart boasts an incredible Wisdom attribute that empowers her spells and enhances her effectiveness in both supporting allies and stopping enemies. As the sole companion with a Cleric class, Shadowheart fills a critical role by ensuring your party's survival through the game's most intense battles.

Shadowheart's abilities are not limited to healing alone, as she's equally capable of holding her own in combat. Her balanced stats, including a respectable Dexterity and Constitution, grant her the durability to weather attacks and support her teammates on the front lines.

2) Lae'zel

Lae'zel is a strong companion in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Another strong companion is Lae'zel, a Githyanki Fighter who embodies the art of war with her strength and durability. As a Fighter, she excels in melee combat, wielding two-handed weapons to defeat her enemies. Her high Strength attribute contributes to her raw power, allowing her to inflict multiple attacks in a single round.

She's also one of the tanky companions, thanks to her substantial health pool and solid Constitution. She can easily withstand enemy assaults, effectively serving as a frontline tank for your party. When combined with her versatile Battle Master features, which include Menacing Attack and Riposte, Lae'zel becomes a powerhouse of a companion.

3) Gale

Gale is a human wizard companion in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

You will need long-range spellcasters in your Baldur's Gate 3 party, and Gale is a perfect fit for that role. As a Wizard, his access to a wide variety of spells, including destructive attacks and utility magic, makes him a versatile asset in various scenarios.

Gale's magical prowess not only contributes to combat but also extends to his interactions with the world around him. His proficiency in spells enhances his ability to manipulate the environment, solve puzzles, and engage in social interactions with NPCs.

You can also improve Gale's durability by choosing the School of Abjuration subclass, allowing him to better weather the challenges of combat. Though physically vulnerable, such strategic spellcasting capabilities make Gale a companion worth relying on for his unparalleled magical versatility.

4) Karlach

Karlach is a strong Barbarian companion (Image via Larian Studios)

Karlach is a Tiefling Barbarian whose sheer strength and resilience define her role as an unstoppable force on the battlefield. Boasting a massive health pool and exceptional Strength attribute, Karlach's melee attacks deal significant damage to enemies while showcasing her proficiency with two-handed weapons. Her prowess in combat is further enhanced by her superior jump ability, granting her impeccable mobility during engagements.

As a Barbarian, Karlach embraces her role as a tank and melee bruiser. Her unwavering endurance and impressive health regeneration allow her to stand toe-to-toe with enemies, enduring their assaults while dishing out powerful attacks.

Her history as a warrior in Zariel's service adds depth to her character, while her steadfast loyalty makes her an invaluable companion, particularly for those seeking a relentless frontline warrior.

5) Astarion

Astarion is a Rogue companion in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Closing our list is Astarion, a High Elf Rogue whose cunning and precision in combat make him a fearsome addition to any party. His expertise lies in stealth, sneak attacks, and agility. His high Dexterity attribute enhances accuracy and evasion, while his proficiency with ranged weapons and finesse in close-quarters combat ensures versatility on the battlefield.

His proficiency in the Arcane Trickster subclass grants him access to spells that provide utility, allowing him to manipulate the battlefield and gain the upper hand against enemies.