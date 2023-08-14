Baldur’s Gate 3: All Karlach endings explored

Karlach has some of the most tragic endings in Baldur’s Gate 3. While they aren't clearly good or bad, they have very sad undertones that make them quite bittersweet. Karlach is one of the more popular companions in BG3, and there are indeed many in the community who have romanced her and are looking for ways to round out her questline by the end of the narrative.

However, many players are quite confused as to which ending they should go for with Karlach as there are multiple paths that lead to multiple outcomes. Unfortunately, the character does not have any completely “happy endings,” and it’s up to you to decide which one you want to go for.

Hence, today's Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over all of Karlach’s endings in the game and how you can go about achieving them.

All Karlach endings in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to get them

Karlach tears up over her imminent death (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

There are a total of five possible endings that you will be able to unlock for Karlach as you make your way through Baldur’s Gate 3. Her core narrative revolves around her trying to repair the infernal engine. However, after fixing it she learns that the engine is too hot for the material plane and she will die if she does not return to Avernus.

Here are the endings that you will be able to unlock:

1) Leaving Karlach behind or killing her in Act 1

Your familiarity will not grow with Karlach if you leave her behind or kill her in the initial encounter. This will not make her a companion in your party and her narrative in the RPG will end then and there.

2) Make her Enthralled by becoming the Absolute

As you progress through Acts 2 and 3 Baldur’s Gate 3, you will get the choice to become the next Absolute in the Forgotten Realms. You will need to kill the three chosen ones of Ketheric Thorm, Lord Enver Gartash, and Orin.

They will each contain a stone. When three of them are brought together, you will gain the power of the Absolute or control the Absolute if you have not killed the Elder Brain.

After becoming the Absolute, you will get the choice to make Karlach Enthralled to you with mind control, making it one of her possible endings.

3) Let her return to Avernus with either the player character or Wyll

Avernus is one of the most dreadful places in the Forgotten Realms and if she does return there, it will be a fate that is worse than death for her. Karlach resents war, and she will be forced into an endless series of conflicts if you let her return with either you or Wyll.

So if you are fond of Karlach, seeing her off to Avernus might not be a choice that you will want to readily invest in.

4) Make her an Illithid

Another choice will be to make Karlach an Illithid in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will allow her to help you take down the Netherbrain. However, the Mind Flayer parasite will completely change her personality.

It’s one of the more difficult choices to make because while making her an Illithid will ensure her survival, it will warp her very nature for the worse.

5) Allow her to die a hero's death

Karlach lies dying by the dock (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

While this is the most gut-wrenching ending for the NPC, it’s also probably the best one you can choose for Karlach. Instead of making her an Illithid, you can seek her help to fight alongside you to take down the Netherbrain. However, she will lay dying by the end of the battle.

You will find her on the dock accepting her fate, and you will have the choice to stay by her in her final moments. While it’s a very tragic outcome, it is one of the better ones as it allows Karlach to die a hero's death in Baldur’s Gate 3.