Baldur’s Gate 3: Who or what is the Absolute?

As you make your way through the narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will often come across terms that you will not fully understand. One such term is the word “Absolute,” which the mind-controlled NPCs in the game often use to describe an incredibly powerful being that they pray to. Who or what this entity is in the RPG is not something that players will know right off the bat.

Players will have to reach the end of the narrative for the mystery to be revealed. This has caused quite a bit of confusion regarding who the Absolute is and how the entity ties into the plot.

Spoiler Alert: This article discusses everything you might want to know about the Absolute and their identity. It contains spoilers for the story. Those looking to enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3 spoiler-free are advised not to read any further.

Exploring the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Elder Brain (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

After defeating Ketheric Thorm, you will be pretty close to rounding out the narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3. This is when it will be revealed that the Absolute is none other than an Elder Brain. The antagonist has been controlling other characters in the RPG through mind control and making them worship him.

However, the plot gets even more baffling when you get to learn that The Elder Brain was not working on their own accord and that the character was actually being controlled by the Dead Three.

The Dead Three is a Trio of Deities in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Triumvirate consists of:

Bane (the Lord of Darkness)

Bhaal (the Lord of Murder)

Myrkul (the Lord of Bones)

Each of the Deities has a chosen champion whom you must beat throughout the narrative. Ketheric Throm is Myrkul’s chosen one, Lord Enver Gortash is Bane’s chosen one, and Orin is Bhaal’s chosen one.

The chosen ones each contain a stone, which, when brought together, acts as a device that can control the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hence, while the Elder Brain might look like the one who is behind it all, it was actually the three chosen ones pulling all the strings from the background.

Beating Ketheric Throm to obtain his stone (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

Can you become an Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3?

With the amount of freedom that BG3 offers, there is an incredible number of endings that you can delve into as you look to round out the narrative. One of these endings sees your player character become an Absolute or the being that controls the Elder Brain.

For this to happen, you will need to beat each of the three chosen ones, collect their stones, and then use them yourself.