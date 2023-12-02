Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5: How to unlock and access the new Epilogue

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch 5 update introduced a lot of new features to the game, along with a brand-new Epilogue. This unlocks right after you have completed the pier scene that occurs at the end of the game, and to access it, you might have to unlock a saved point before that or continue with the narrative if you have yet to finish the RPG.

Patch 5 is one of the most significant updates in BG3. Along with the new Epilogue, players are also able to enjoy a Custom mode where they can tweak the various aspects of the game, as well as an Honor mode, which is a difficulty above Tactician and offers only one save file.

There has been a fair bit of confusion among players as to how they can go about accessing the Epilogue. Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the things you will be able to do to unlock it in your run.

How to unlock the new Epilogue in Baldur’s Gate 3

Expand Tweet

To access the new Epilogue in BG3 patch 5, you will need to load a save file that occurs before, during, or just right after your fight with the Netherbrain. Now you will get the option to destroy the brain or dominate it yourself.

In order to unlock the Epilogue, you will be required to destroy it. The cutscene will not unlock if you choose to dominate it since this will immediately end the game for you without an epilogue.

Once you destroy the brain, you will be shown to have effectively saved the world. This Baldur’s Gate 3 ending will usually have Withers holding a monologue with Raphael often interjecting (this will occur only if you have given him the Crown of Krasus).

However, the new Epilogue seems to be filling out a lot of the plotholes left out by the original ending, giving it a well-rounded finale.

The events of the Epilogue take place six months after the final encounter with the Netherbrain. It shows Wither sending out an invitation to you, inviting you as well as your party to a grand feast where you will get to reconnect.

A fair bit of exposition takes place where you get to learn more about what your companions have been up to in these six months. The new ending is being hailed as a much better finale by many in the community, and it gives each of your companions a fitting end in Baldur's Gate 3.