Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5: Custom and Honor modes explained

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 5 offers a couple of new ways to enjoy the game in the form of the Custom and Honor modes. While the former offers a more controlled way of enjoying the RPG, the latter is a difficulty setting above Tactician mode that provides a much more intense gameplay experience.

Both modes come with their own special features, which add a fair bit of variety to how you can go about completing the narrative.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide goes over the Custom and Honor modes that were added with Patch 5, as well as some of the features they offer.

What is the Honor mode in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Honor mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a difficulty setting above Tactician mode that sticks you to one save file only. It does not allow any “save scumming,” and bosses are much more difficult as they now have more than 30 new tweaks made to their kit.

Bosses in BG3 will be allowed to invest in Legendary Actions, which, in D&D lingo, are devastating ultimate moves that can wipe out your entire party.

Additionally, certain assists will be disabled in this game mode. However, if you do complete Baldur’s Gate 3 in Honor mode, you will be able to get your hands on the Golden D20 as an “ultimate badge of honor.”

Dying in Honor mode means the game is instantly over. The in-game UI will show you the statistics of how far you have progressed, forcing you to start the journey all over again.

What is the Custom mode in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Custom mode was introduced to BG3 along with the Honor mode. It gives players a number of options to customize the difficulty of the title, along with other gameplay features and options.

Here are a few things that you will be able to do in the Custom mode:

Make Short rests have the ability to completely heal your party

Disabled death-saving throws

Hide the dice roll requirements if you want to make things more engaging

Hide the enemy health bar for a more immersive experience

Disable failed perception check roles and be completely unaware if a roll check has occurred.

Both Custom and Honor modes offer new ways to re-enjoy the BG3 narrative. It will be quite interesting to see how many players will be able to get their hands on the highly coveted Golden D20.