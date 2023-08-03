Larian Studios' highly anticipated fantasy role-playing game, Baldur's Gate 3, is finally out on Windows PC. After being on early access for months, the game has been updated to its final release version, complete with all the base game content. Much like the developers' previous RPGs, Baldur's Gate 3 also comes with multiple difficulty options.

Each option is tuned towards a specific gameplay experience, and they can be switched at any time. The difficulty modes in Larian Games' titles are quite intuitive, even for newcomers.

However, if you're new to strategy games or role-playing games in general, it might get a little overwhelming to choose the right option.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all the difficulty options in Baldur's Gate 3, as well as the hardest mode in the game, Tactician.

What are the difficulty options in Baldur's Gate 3?

At the start of the game, you can pick between three base difficulty options - Explorer, Normal, and Tactician. The Explorer difficulty is essentially the story mode setting, which comes with minimal challenge. It best suits players who want to experience the engaging narrative in Larian Studios' latest title.

The Normal difficulty, as the name suggests, is the standard difficulty option that gives you a balanced experience. It is the default mode; you can choose it if you are experienced with action role-playing and strategy games.

Lastly, the Tactician mode is essentially the hardcore difficulty option, apt for players who want a challenging yet rewarding experience. The Tactician mode does not pull any punches when it comes to AI and combat difficulty.

As such, it is the best choice for players experienced with Larian Studios' previous titles, such as the Divinity series.

Why you should play Baldur's Gate 3 on Tactician mode

Given Tactician is the hardest difficulty in the game, it might feel a tad too intimidating to choose as your starting difficulty mode. However, if you are experienced with role-playing games and seek a challenge to test your skills and strategy, make it your default choice in Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian Studios' games often feel too easy on Explorer and Normal modes.

Larian Studios re-rolled the D8 🥳 @larianstudios



Orin the Red, a sadistic shapeshifter portrayed by the incredible @maggiethebard.



Baldur's Gate 3 launches August 3rd on PC and September 6th on PS5.



larian.club/wi_GetBG3Now pic.twitter.com/1C58OihpMl Murder is an art form...and it's time you met the grandmaster.Orin the Red, a sadistic shapeshifter portrayed by the incredible @maggiethebard.Baldur's Gate 3 launches August 3rd on PC and September 6th on PS5.

Also, if you feel like combat encounters in the game are getting too overwhelming for your taste, especially in the early-game segments, you can always switch to lower difficulties in-game anytime.

How to switch between difficulty options in Baldur's Gate 3?

If you started the game in Normal or Tactician modes and find the game a tad too challenging, tone down the difficulty by going into the main menu. Switching between various difficulty options in Baldur's Gate 3 is easy and requires little effort.

To switch between difficulty modes, follow these steps:

Press the "esc" key to get into the options menu.

Select "Difficulty" from the list of options available in the menu.

Here, you can switch between Explorer, Normal, and Tactician anytime during gameplay.

It should be noted that to switch between different difficulty modes in Baldur's Gate 3, you will need to be out of combat. If you try to reset the difficulty modes during certain quests, you might need to restart from your most recent save point.