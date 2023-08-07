Where to find Lae'zel early in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 presents challenging quests centered around discovering unique characters who can become your companions upon completion. Each character comes with their distinct class, race, and formidable abilities that prove invaluable in battles against bosses and other foes. Baldur's Gate 3 provides players with the option to embark on their journey by either creating a unique character or selecting from one of the seven pre-designed Origin characters.

These characters come with predetermined traits such as race, class, background, gender, and a distinct narrative. Lae'zel is a Fighter belonging to the Githyanki Race and is one of the seven Origin characters featured in the game. While you have the option to choose her at the start during character creation, if you don't, you'll need to undertake a quest to locate and recruit her into your party.

This article serves as a guide to locating Lae'zel early in the game.

Steps to find Lae'zel early in Baldur's Gate 3

Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

During the playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter Lae'zel in the prologue. After a few initial missions, she will go her separate way and can later be located in the area known as Roadside Cliffs. Subsequently, a quest will task you with locating her. Upon reaching the location, your goal will be to free Lae'zel, who you'll find trapped in a cage.

To achieve this, travel to Roadside Cliffs, where you will encounter two individuals, Damays and Nymessa. You have two options for releasing Lae'zel: directly attacking Damays and Nymessa, or engaging in a dice-roll conversation to persuade them to grant you control over Lae'zel. If you opt for the persuasion route, follow the steps below.

Convince Damays and Nymessa

Dialogue options will be presented (Image via Larian Studios)

Start by embarking on a journey to the location depicted in the image.

Upon arrival, dialogue options will be presented. The second option involves Deception, and the 3rd option involves Persuasion.

Employ a character with higher Deception and Persuasion skills, as you'll need them for the upcoming steps.

The next step involves rolling a die to convince Damays to grant you control over Lae'zel.

The difficulty level is 10, so your roll must yield a number greater than this to succeed.

Upon successful roll, your character gains Damays' agreement.

Engage in a conversation with Damays, following the dialogue options in the sequence: 1, 1.

Another roll activity ensues, this time with a lower difficulty level of 5.

Succeeding in it prompts Damays and Nymessa to leave the area.

Free Lae'zel from the cage

Strike the cage's base twice (Image via Larian Studios)

Initiate a dialogue with Lae'zel by selecting the first option.

Employ a ranged attack to strike the base of the cage.

Strike the cage's base twice, and Lae'zel will be freed effectively.

Proceed to engage in a conversation with the provided options, following the sequence: 4, 2, 1.

Following this interaction, Lae'zel expresses her intention to join you at your camp, marking the successful completion of the quest.

Importance of dialogue options in Baldur's Gate 3

Afterward, you have the option to enlist Lae'zel as your companion for the adventure. Along the way, various characters will cross your path, seeking your help and potentially joining your group.

The decisions you make during conversations play a crucial role in Baldur's Gate 3, affecting the direction of the story. Therefore, keep in mind that the dialogue options you select will influence the development of your character's journey.