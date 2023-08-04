Baldur’s Gate 3 guide: 5 best beginner tips for a successful campaign

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers various gameplay elements contributing to a highly enjoyable gaming experience. Within the game, players can explore unique RPG features that allow them to shape their own adventure. In Baldur’s Gate 3, as you embark on your journey, you'll encounter numerous exciting options before and during the adventure.

The game offers many activities, including character customizations, cooperative play with friends, engaging camping activities, and an abundance of other thrilling activities. This article offers valuable beginner tips for a successful campaign in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Camping activities and 4 other beginner tips for a successful campaign in Baldur’s Gate 3

1) Dice roll combat system

The combat mechanics in Baldur’s Gate 3 are distinct, relying on a Dice Roll system. This turn-based and class-based combat system derives its outcomes from a dice roll with numbers ranging from 1 to 20. The number rolled determines various factors like your attack accuracy and damage dealt. Higher numbers result in more damage inflicted on your target.

To enhance your chances of success in combat, strategic decision-making is crucial. You'll have assistance in the form of meters displaying the success chance of your attack rolls. A red meter indicates a disadvantage in executing an attack, while a full meter signifies an advantage. Additionally, your Attack Roll will have a specific percentage determining the likelihood of your attacks hitting or missing the enemy.

2) Camping activities

During your adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can establish your own camp, an essential aspect of your journey. In these camps, you can engage in two types of resting: Short Resting and Long Resting. Short Resting allows you to replenish a small amount of points for you and your allies. However, it can only be used twice daily and anytime during the adventure.

Long Rest entails spending 40 resources (Image via Larian Studios)

Long Resting, on the other hand, is more comprehensive as it requires you to end your day and take a long rest. During a Long Rest, all your abilities and hit points are fully restored. It's worth noting that initiating a Long Rest entails spending 40 resources, which are random items and supplies you collect throughout your adventure. These resources can include food items and other useful provisions, making it vital to gather everything you come across during your journey.

To begin a Long Rest, interact with bed rolls at your camp. Moreover, you can also interact with your companions during these resting periods. There will be a pair of icons for starting resting activities. At the bottom of your screen, you'll find an icon featuring two small green dots indicating Short Rests. This icon will also display the number of available Short Rests. To initiate a Long Rest, you can click on the icon depicting a half-moon. Clicking it will instantly transport you to your camp and end your day.

3) Multiplayer adventure

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a multiplayer feature that allows you to embark on adventures with your friends. While you can play the campaign alone, you can also invite your friends to join you. The game supports a maximum of four players in a campaign, and you can choose how many friends you want to invite. You can create a team of four players with one, two, or three of your friends.

Multiplayer option in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Additionally, the game's Multiplayer option allows you to join the games of other random players. To access this feature, start Baldur’s Gate 3 and go to the main menu. From there, select Multiplayer, and you'll see a list of online players. At the bottom, you can create your own Lobby by clicking Create. In the Lobby settings, you can set the game to be Friends only, allowing only your friends to join your game.

4) You can select the Origin characters

Origin characters (Image via Larian Studios)

When you begin playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you can create a character of your own, where you can choose your race, gender, and class. Alternatively, you can opt for pre-designed characters called Origin characters. There are a total of 7 Origin characters, each with a unique background and predetermined class, gender, and race. However, except for the Dark Urge, these characters are not customizable.

The Dark Urge is the only Origin character that allows full customization. While the other Origin characters have set attributes, backgrounds, and roles, you can recreate the Dark Urge according to your preferences.

If you decide not to play as an Origin character, you can still choose them to accompany you on your journey. Throughout the game, you will encounter various choices that provide insights into the backgrounds and roles of these Origin characters, enriching the overall narrative experience.

5) Choose your own path

During your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, you'll encounter various dialogue options that hold significant importance, as they will shape the outcomes of the scenarios you face. Paying close attention to the interactions and responding thoughtfully is crucial, as your decisions will directly influence your path.

Opting for positive responses may lead to valuable and rewarding outcomes, while choosing ignorant responses can lead you down a violent path where rewards can still be obtained through aggressive actions.

For instance, if you select the Dark Urge in your journey, you'll be given opportunities to either decline or commit violent acts. Opting for violence will result in a darker narrative for your character, while resisting such urges can transform the Dark Urge into a more heroic figure within the storyline.