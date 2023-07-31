Should first-timers pick origin characters or create a custom party in Baldur's Gate 3?

Choosing the right character in Baldur's Gate 3 career journey is essential when delving deep into the game. The title revolves around choices and consequences, and the storyline blends according to the chosen party. Players can choose an origin character or customize their own party to progress further into the game. The heroes who have their own physical appearance, race, class, stats, and personality are origin characters.

Conversely, players can create custom characters by giving them new appearances, roles, and races. Choosing between origin or custom is a major decision in the game. That said, this article helps first-timers determine the best characters in Baldur's Gate 3.

Who are origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3?

An origin character (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 first-timers can select any of the seven origin characters to start their game. Picking anyone from the list below will have their own dialogs, intentions, and skills. Although players cannot alter their mindset and abilities, they can control their conversations. These units tie into the main story of the game along with their own unique stories and quests.

Since origin characters have their own history, players will face the world reacting differently to them because of their past. But players can change the future.

Here is a list of seven origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3:

High-Elf Wizard Githyanki Fighter Human Warlock Half-Elf Cleric Human Wizard Asmodeus-Tiefling Barbarian The Dark Urge

Each origin companion has a backstory, which the title will showcase at the beginning of the game. Choosing the origin characters means gamers do not have to build trust to know more about their history.

The Dark Urge (Image via Larian Studios)

The Dark Urge is an exceptional origin character whose physical appearance and class cannot be changed. But players can customize some of their attributes by changing their race, class, and skills.

What are custom characters in Baldur's Gate 3?

Creating a custom character (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 custom characters can be customized by players according to how they want them to look. There is the option to add race, class, subclass, and backstory. They can choose from a collection of makeup, body art, eyes, hair, and facial hair to create an RP version of themselves.

The developers have also recommended beginners pick custom characters if they are exploring the world for the first time. Although these units will have their own personal background, their stories won't affect the gameplay. Players can select custom characters and learn more about them by building trust in the realms.

Additionally, choosing them means players will have access to different skills that origin characters may not. Furthermore, they will have a unique storyline and gameplay. Leveling them up is the best way to experience the game.

Three characters in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Additionally, gamers can select custom characters if they want to know more about how the world will react and respond to them. Exploring becomes more interesting with this path. But things might be different at launch.

Players can pick origin characters to dive deeper into the storyline and proceed with their BG3 journey. However, choosing a custom party is more fun and challenging as origin characters have a predetermined history.