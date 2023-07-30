How do camps work in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 has generated significant excitement within the gaming community due to its unique gameplay elements and characters. It is scheduled for launch on September 6, 2023. As the release date draws near, players are getting interesting information about the gameplay features. Among the various engaging activities on offer, camping plays a crucial role. Players will be able to partake in diverse camping activities, but to do so, they must first establish their camps.

The camp mechanic in Baldur's Gate 3 offers valuable aid to players throughout their adventure. While engaging in battles will be crucial, they must also prioritize taking long rests to replenish their Spell Slots and restore their HP. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to engage in various activities with their companions. This article presents details regarding the camp activities in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to set up camps in Baldur's Gate 3

You can store all your resources in the camp (Image via Larian Studios)

After finding a suitable location in the game, the next step is to establish a camp. Follow these instructions to do so:

Open the menu and locate the section on the right side of the map where you'll find several Waypoints.

Among the options, select "Camp" to initiate the setup process.

This action will trigger a short cutscene, and your Camp will be successfully established.

Once your camp is set up, you'll gain the ability to store all your resources and combat gear. During your journey, it's essential to collect resources acquired through various means, such as random discoveries or defeating enemies.

Food items, barrels, buckets, and other loot can be conveniently stored in the camp. Additionally, wooden objects like barrels and buckets serve as storage for weapons, gear, and other items. Before embarking on your journey, you have the option to select which items you want to take with you.

Resting options in Baldur's Gate 3

Short rest and Long rest (Image via Larian Studios)

In Baldur's Gate 3, camps offer two distinct rest options, Short Rest and Long Rest. While the former can be taken at any point during your journey, the latter necessitates resting at the camp and consumes 40 resources, which are random items you acquire during your travels.

Hence, it's crucial to gather even the smallest items you come across. During a Short Rest, your HP is replenished, while a Long Rest fully restores not only your HP but also all other abilities you utilized throughout your adventure.

During your journey, you'll encounter various NPCs who will also come to visit your camp. As you advance through the game, you'll have the opportunity to interact with them and even invite them to join your camp. It serves as a place where you can build relationships with your companions.

Engaging in conversations with them at the camp will help strengthen the trust they have in you. Additionally, you'll have the option to initiate romantic dialogues with your companions, fostering deeper intimacy between you and them.