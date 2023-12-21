Best co-op survival games set to release in 2024

Co-op games let gamers play with their friends and create pleasant memories to look back on. For many years, single-player titles have dominated the AAA business. When most people think of multiplayer, they think of PvP. However, many enjoy games that let you team up with others to play the game's campaign or challenge endgame.

Adding survival elements in a co-op title can enhance the emphasis on teamwork, as all players must work together to overcome the challenge. This scenario creates a bond of trust between the players and results in fond gaming memories that they can look back to in the future.

This article will list some of the upcoming co-op survival titles you can enjoy with your friends in the year 2024.

Note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated as more games are revealed or receive a confirmed release window in 2024.

Upcoming co-op survival games

From games under established IPs like Warhammer 40000: Space Marines 2 to brand new ones like Level Zero, here are some of the best upcoming co-op survival titles:

1) Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is a third-person co-op shooter that will be available only on PlayStation 5 and PC. The gameplay revolves around you and your squad upgrading your spacecraft and equipment and traveling to various parts of the galaxy to battle scary alien species.

You will have access to various weapons to combat the alien invasion. You can tailor your load-outs to your preferred gameplay style. So, whether you want to keep your distance and deal massive damage or engage in close-quarter combat with the advancing alien hordes, the game's broad arsenal has something for everyone.

Release Date - February 8

February 8 Release Platforms - PC, PlayStation 5

2) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The upcoming Suicide Squad game from Rocksteady has a four-player co-op. You and a friend can play as a variety of prominent villains, such as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark, while roaming Metropolis and attempting to stop the brainwashed Justice League members.

The campaign can be played in either co-op or solo mode. The late Kevin Conroy, famous for his role as Batman's voice throughout the years, also makes his final appearance in Kill the Justice League.

Release Date - February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024 Release Platforms - PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

3) Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an upcoming action-adventure RPG Developed by Japanese game studio Cygames. It is set in the universe of Granblue Fantasy, a popular mobile gacha JRPG. Relink employs a real-time action-oriented combat system rather than a traditional turn-based battle.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will also include a four-player co-op mode in which players may work together to explore the world and face endgame dungeons and bosses. If you choose to play the game offline, you will be followed by three AI companions who will assist you in battle.

Release Date - February 1, 2024

February 1, 2024 Release Platforms - PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

4) Warhammer 40000: Space Marines 2

Space Marines 2 is a horde-based co-op third-person shooter set in the Warhammer 40k universe in which you must clear objectives while combating incoming gangs of alien Tyranids. You play as Titus, a lieutenant under the tyrannical Imperium of Man. He and his squad are charged with exterminating the alien hordes.

The third-person shooter emphasizes using a combination of melee attacks and guns during combat scenarios. The universe of Warhammer 40k already has a rich and extensive lore. Hopefully, Space Marines 2 will expand on that and add more.

Release date - September 9

September 9 Release Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

5) Level Zero

Level Zero is an upcoming PvP asymmetrical horror title with a heavy emphasis on teamplay and survival. The game is inspired by titles like Dead by Deadlight, where players must team up to overcome monsters controlled by another player.

Level Zero's sci-fi setting places players in the shoes of four scientists. They must work together, activating various mechanisms to survive the alien monstrosities controlled by two other players. There are no guns in this game, but players can use various light sources to deal damage to the aliens.

Release date - TBA, but sometime in 2024

TBA, but sometime in 2024 Release Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

