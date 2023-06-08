Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 release window revealed: Pre-order, editions, and more

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 is a title many fans of the grimdark franchise have been keenly awaiting. A new trailer was revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2023, along with the release date window and the game's various editions. The game will also feature co-op multiplayer. Meanwhile, as seen in the trailer, the previous iteration’s gruesome combat has been enhanced.

Hopefully, Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 players won’t have to wait long. There are swarms of Tyranids to put down, and thankfully, you won’t have to do it alone in Focus Entertainment's upcoming title.

When is Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 releasing?

Unfortunately, Space Marine 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the general release window has been shared. The game will release this winter, although it is unclear when it will reach store shelves.

The game can be pre-ordered from digital and physical retailers, including Focus Entertainment’s website. Alongside the regular edition of Space Marine 2, there’s the collector’s edition, which retails for $249.99 and will have a wealth of content.

Warhammer 40K game

64-page hardcover book

Steelbook case

Macragge’s Chosen DLC

Statue of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid

One of the most exciting aspects of the game is its combat mechanics, which is impressive.

Can you play Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 in co-op?

Yes, you can play Warhammer 40K in co-op. The trailer revealed that this brutal Warhammer game would feature up to a 3-player online co-op. However, it remains unknown if it will feature couch co-op.

The combat looks gruesome and grizzly as the Space Marines hack, slash, and shoot through titanic waves of Tyranids in the name of the Emperor of Man.

It is also known that you can group up with other like-minded Space Marines in the name of the Imperium. With the game coming this winter, in either 2023 or early 2024, players have much to look forward to.

