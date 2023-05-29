Will Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 have a multiplayer mode? Platforms and other details explored

The Warhammer 40K has seen many titles over the years, including current-gen platforms. However, none seem to be as hyped as the upcoming Space Marine 2. This third-person action title has wowed gamers with its cathartic combat and highly detailed visuals. But what about co-op? Many offerings these days allow players to team up with their friends and cause chaos together.

Will Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 allow its fans such an opportunity? Let's take a look at confirmed details, including its release date, target platforms, and more.

Co-op is not confirmed thus far for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

This does not come as a surprise. The upcoming Space Marine 2 is a successor to the 2011 predecessor, which was a cult-classic that went under many gamers' radars. However, it was purely a single-player experience. As such, it is likely that this sequel will follow in its footsteps in the same manner. Furthermore, publisher Focus Entertainment has not confirmed co-op campaign to be a feature either.

This is a bit of a shame as the gameplay does seem to be well-suited for co-op. The third-person experience sees players control a Space Marine in hack-&-slash combat. Shooting is also a key component, allowing mowing down hordes from range. This should make for some incredibly fun co-op sessions with friends. However, that will likely not be the case given how things are looking so far.

The story follows the fight of Imperium against the evil Tyranid hordes. Players control one of the Emperor's royal guards - more specifically, Captain Titus, the main protagonist of the first game. He is now a Primaris Space Marine and ready to wage war to defend humanity. Set across various battle-laden set-pieces, players will face hordes of terrifying foes that must be decapitated in every way possible. The combat is brutal, crunchy, and gory, which is expected from the franchise.

Footage unveiled so far shows jetpack-driven flight that adds verticality to combat. Given the number of foes on screen, this will also be a boon for getting out of tricky situations. However, those who wish to face death head-on can employ parries against incoming attacks and deliver a counterstrike to decimate the Tyranids.

When will the game release and on which platforms?

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is confirmed to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, there is no concrete date so far, but instead a release window of just 2023. As such, players will need to wait for the publisher to unveil more details over time.

The game is in development under Saber Interactive, a studio known for the underrated co-op shooter World War Z as well as various ports for the Nintendo Switch.

