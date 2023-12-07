Dead by Daylight x Rainbow Six Siege crossover announced: All available rewards, how to get, and more

Behavioral Interactive has announced a crossover between Dead by Daylight and Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege. As part of this event, three Survivors will receive outfits to assist them in escaping The Entity's grasp. The cosmetics were released on November 29, but were not announced due to the postponement of Tubarão in Rainbow Six Siege.

A number of cosmetic items, which can be unlocked by purchasing the in-game set, will be available for each Survivor in this crossover event. This article will provide a closer look at the rewards of the Dead by Daylight x Rainbow Six Siege crossover and the procedure to get them.

What does the Dead by Daylight x Rainbow Six Siege crossover contain?

The Dead by Daylight x Rainbow Six Siege crossover crossover contains outfits for Adam Francis, Felix Richter, and Renato Lyra. Adam Francis will boast the wetsuit of a talented navy general, Wamai. Felix Richter will wear a Blitz outfit, but will not have his iconic shield. On the other hand, Renato Lyra will portray Tubarão, the newest addition to the Rainbow Six Siege roster.

Each outfit consists of three sets of clothing: head, torso, and legs. Every player purchasing the set will also receive an R6 Key Chain, that can be attached to a Survivor's belt or a Killer's sacrificing hook.

Summary

Adam Francis - Wamai Outfit

Felix Richter - Blitz Outfit

Renato Lyra - Tubarão Outfit

R6 Key Chain

When is the crossover set going to be released in Dead by Daylight?

Behavior Interactive released the crossover set on November 29, 2023, and it is currently available for purchase in the game's store. At the time of writing this article, it is available for 1080 Auric Cells at a 10% discount for a limited time. Later, it will increase to 1200 Auric Cells.

Unfortunately, the items cannot be purchased individually and must be purchased as part of a set. It will also not be possible to equip individual components of the outfit with clothing of other sets.

This concludes the detailed overview of the Dead by Daylight x Rainbow Six Siege crossover. The asymmetrical horror game is available to play on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.