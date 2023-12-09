Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader: How to collect and equip different weapon types

Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader offers a fair bit of gameplay variety as you unlock more skills and get your hands on new weapon types. There are a lot of powerful armaments that you can acquire as you journey through the narrative. However, you will notice that you can't equip your characters with certain weapons right away.

There are a few nuances in the game when it comes to weapon types and how you can help your party members use them in combat. Some weapons will need a Skill and a Proficiency check before you can equip them. This means not all weapon types will be available for use right off the bat.

Today’s Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader guide goes over everything you need to know about acquiring and equipping different weapon types in the title.

How to know your weapon type in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader

You can collect different weapons as you make your way through Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader. By defeating enemies, collecting loot, and buying armaments from the shop, you will be able to collect an arsenal of some of the best weapons in the game.

Different weapon types will be based on intensity and characteristics, with each bringing something unique to combat. To know the type of weapon you have, you will need to open the Inventory and then click on the item. This will show you all the information regarding the weapon, along with the type that it falls under.

How to equip different weapon types in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader

To equip various weapon types, you first need to see if you meet the Skill and Proficiency check. As you make your way through the game, you will eventually acquire complex weapon types that are incredibly powerful but have some stat requirements that you must meet to wield them.

To meet the Skill and Proficiency check, you must level up your party and collect skill points. Using them will help you meet the weapon Rpfieciency requirement. Only then will you be able to use them in combat.

To see if you can use a weapon, go to your inventory again and select it. Beside the pop-up box, you will see the words “Can be equipped” if you have met its Proficiency requirement.

As the complex weapon types are best for the late game, try meeting their requirements as soon as you can with skill points.