Helldivers 2 “Keeps crashing on PC”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Helldivers 2 PC players are not exactly having a fun time running the game as it seems to be crashing for many on start-up. It’s one of the series of performance issues that the title has been facing since its launch, and what makes it worse is that there is currently no permanent fix for it.

The community has, fortunately, come up with some workarounds that you can try and temporarily deal with.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide will, therefore, go over a few things you can do to tackle the PC crashing issue.

How to fix the PC crashing issue for Helldivers 2

1) Scan and fix files

The crashing issue might be due to corrupt files in the installation directory. To fix it, you will need to launch Steam, make your way to Library, then select the game and go to Properties > Local FIles > Verify file integrity.

This will automatically start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may be damaged or corrupted.

2) Disable Steam Input

While it may not seem like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that by disabling Steam input, they could fix the PC crash issue. To do this, you must once again make your way to the Steam library, select the game, go to Properties, and click on Disable Steam Input under the Controller tab.

3) Update your GPU drivers

Updating your graphics drivers can also solve the issue. You can either do this by downloading the respective desktop app of the graphics card that you are using and then automatically detecting and downloading the latest version.

Alternatively, you can manually make your way to their respective websites and download the driver.

Nvidia users can click here

AMD users can click here

4) Run the game as an administrator

Another thing you can do to solve the Helldivers 2 PC crashing issue is to run the shooter as an administrator. To do this, right-click on the game icon and then select the “Run as Admin” option.

Many have stated that by doing this, they could temporarily stave off the PC crashing issue for the game.

5) Wait for a patch

With the number of performance issues Helldivers 2 is facing, Arrowhead Game Studios is constantly shipping updates to fix a majority of the problems. Hopefully, the developer will address the PC crashing issues in future updates, so keep the title updated at all times.