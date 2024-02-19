How to get SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Games Studios' latest title has over five shotguns for you to kill Terminids and Automatons with, but the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2 is in a class of its own. Its raw power is enough to one-shot most small to medium-sized enemies, and even the bigger ones don't stand much of a chance at close range. However, getting your hands on it can be tricky.

However, we've got you covered. This article will show you how to get the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2, along with an excellent build that will help you get the most out of this weapon.

Here's how to get the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2

The SG 225 Breaker is one of the better options in Helldivers 2 (Image via X/@Solidrev)

As many of you may know, Helldivers 2 has microtransactions. You can spend real money to grab the premium battle pass; however, for our purposes, the free battle pass will do just fine. You get access to this when you start the game, and to get the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2, you need to finish this free battle pass until its fourth page.

But it's not as simple as it sounds. You will need to spend 75 Warbonds to unlock the fourth page. Moreover, an additional 20 Warbonds will have to be spent to unlock the SG 225 Breaker.

Warbonds can be obtained by completing in-game missions. Alternatively, you can find them out in the field by exploring the mission areas. Accumulate 95 Warbonds to buy this shotgun in a single go.

Let's take a look at an excellent build for the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2.

Best build for the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2

The best build for the SG-225 Breaker (Image via X/@Solidrev)

As mentioned, the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2 is capable of some devastating damage and is also excellent at crowd control. This build will look to take these strengths further to help you get the most out of this weapon.

This is the loadout you want:

Primary Weapon : SG 225 Breaker

: SG 225 Breaker Secondary Weapon : P-19 Redeemer

: P-19 Redeemer Grenade : G-10 Incendiary

: G-10 Incendiary Stratagems : Eagle Strafe Run, Recoilless Rifle, Eagle Strafe Run, Anti-Personnel Minefield

: Eagle Strafe Run, Recoilless Rifle, Eagle Strafe Run, Anti-Personnel Minefield Armor Perk: Med Kit (Increases stim inventory and second stim duration by +2)

The SG 225 Breaker will allow you to keep your enemies at bay. Once you run out of ammo, switch to the P-19 redeemer, which is also an excellent choice for crowd control.

Your Incendiary grenade will set fire to your enemies and deal passive damage while you continue to rain hellfire on them. The Armor Perk will help you keep your health topped up, thus extending your fighting capability.

Lastly, all the Stratagems that are mentioned above deal devastating damage and don't take a lot of time to recharge, making them excellent to pair with an SG 225 Breaker.

