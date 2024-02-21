Premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2 is the paid battle pass that gives you access to the special weapons and armor in the game. Currently, there is only one of these in this title, called Steeled Veterans. While some may complain about Helldivers 2's microtransactions, it is important for the developers to include these if they wish to sustain their live-service model.

However, you don't necessarily need to spend real money to get your hands on this. This article will show you how to get Premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2.

Here's how to get Premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2

Exploring POIs is an excellent way to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Solidrev)

To get your hands on the Premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2, you will first need to accumulate 1,000 Super Credits. While most games only allow you to get their premium currency by spending real money, you can get this in Helldivers 2 by simply playing the game. Here are the various methods that will allow you to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2:

Completing the free Warbond will give you enough Super Credits to purchase the Premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2.

Exploring the maps for Bunkers and POIs will also allow you to get your hands on Super Credits.

1,000 Super Credits can be purchased by spending $10 in the game.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 to unlock the "Steeled Veterans" Premium Warbond.

The best Premium Warbonds weapons in Helldivers 2

The Premium Warbonds come with some of the best weapons in Helldivers 2. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nosleep1138)

More weapons will make their way into the game as the developers plan on adding new Premium Warbonds to Helldivers 2 as time goes on. Currently, you can spend your requisition medals to get your hands on these weapons:

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

P-4 Senator

AR-243 Liberator Explosive

JAR-5 Dominator

The SG-225 Breaker is already one of the best shotguns in Helldivers 2. Its incendiary variant is even better, as it can light your enemies on fire for additional damage.

The P-4 Senator is one of the deadliest revolvers in the game. Its reload speed leaves a little to be desired; however, this gun packs a ton of punch, and its deadly accuracy can help you take down enemies from longer ranges.

The AR-243 Liberator Explosive is much like the standard assault rifle. However, it does fire explosive rounds for extra damage, but its reduced ammo capacity and slow rate of fire means this weapon struggles with crowd control.

Lastly, the JAR-5 Dominator, as the name suggests, dominates the battlefield. Its ammo-piercing capabilities and high damage numbers easily make this one of the best weapons in Helldivers 2.

