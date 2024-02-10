All Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock

Helldivers 2 is officially out, and one of the fan-favorite features from the last series, Stratagems, is also here with the game. Strategems is one of the most useful features in your in-game arsenal, and while fighting with monsters in different worlds, this is the most ideal weapon. There are several Stratagems that players can find under the Ship Management Terminal in Helldivers 2.

Read on to learn all the Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock them.

Every Stratagem in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock them

From Orbital to Hangar, there are multiple Stratagems that players can unlock and use. Some of them are offensive, and players can use some of them for tactical and defensive purposes as well.

There are two basic unlock criteria for all the Stratagems. Players can either continue playing and level up, or they can unlock them by using 'Requisitions', which is a special currency in Helldivers 2 that can be earned by completing missions and playing the game.

All Orbital Cannons Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock them

Here are all the Orbital Cannons Stratagems and their unlock criteria:

Orbital Gatling Barriage - Can be unlocked by using 1200 R

Every Patriotic Administration Centre Stratagem and how to unlock them

If you want to learn how to unlock every Patriotic Administration Centre Stratagem, here are their unlock criteria:

Machine Gun - You can have this when you launch the game

Every Bridge Stratagem and how to unlock them

Here is how to unlock every Bridge Stratagem in Helldivers 2:

Orbital Precision Strike - This is a base Stratagem, and you can unlock it just by starting the game.

Every Engineering Bay Stratagem and how to unlock them

Here is how to unlock every Engineering Bay Stratagem in Helldivers 2:

Anti-Personnel Minefield - 1500 R

All Robotic Workshop Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock

Robotics Workshop Stratagems (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Here is how you can unlock them:

Machine Gun Sentry - 1500 R

Every Hangar Stratagem in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock

Here is how you can unlock every Hangar Stratagem in Helldivers 2 -

Eagle Strafing Run - 1500 R

