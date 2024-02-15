Stratagems Tier List is a handy guide for exploring the tactical aspects of Helldivers 2, as the items in question are powerful utilities that players call down from their orbiting Destroyer ship. Since there are around 50 Stratagems, players are inherently curious as to which ones are good in the long run and which ones are just there for situational scenarios.

As this article goes through Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list, it is important to remember that they are subjective and influenced by factors like difficulty level, squad composition, and personal playstyle. What works for one Helldiver might not be optimal for another.

Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list in order of their effectiveness

Stratagems are an important part of a Helldiver's kit. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Other than the primary and secondary weapons of Helldivers 2, players need to utilize Stratagems during their battle against the alien hordes. This tier list will look at all the Stratagems and divide them into six categories, where SS is the best of the best endgame Stratagems while D is not advised.

1) SS-tier

Guard Dog Rover is a very reliable Stratagem for all stages of the game. (Image via YouTube/ Insightful Gaming)

SS-tier consists of the best endgame Stratagems that helldivers can use to clear the hardest content in the game. Players can make use of these to survive the hardest fights with alien hordes.

Eagle 500Kg Bomb

Guard Dog Rover

Orbital Raincannon Strike

Railgun

Shield Generator Pack

2) S-tier

Mortar sentry provides a lot of firepower as support to a Helldiver squad. (Image via YouTube/Insightful Gaming)

S-tier consists of the Stratagems that were just held back from being placed in SS due to one or the other reason. But players can rest assured knowing these Stratagems can still deliver a solid performance even in the most difficult situations.

Autocannon Sentry

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods

Mortar Sentry

Orbital EMS Strike

Orbital Laser

Rocket Sentry

Shield Generator Relay

Spear

Tesla Tower

3) A-tier

Napalm Strike helps clear hordes of enemies in a single strike (Image via YouTube/Insightful Gaming)

A-tier consists of Stratagems that have great potential but suffer from basic issues like skill ceiling and impact due to inaccuracies. Mostly effective during mid-game difficulty content, these Stratagem's effects depend a lot on the players using it.

Anti Material Rifle

Autocannon

Eagle Napalm Strike

Expendable Anti-Tank

Gattling Sentry

Grenade Launcher

HMG Emplacement

Incendiary & Anti Personel Minefield

Orbital Gas Strike

Orbital Walking Barrage

Recoilless Rifle

4) B-tier

Machine Gun and Sentry Variants are both great at defensive setups. (Image via YouTube/ Insightful Gaming)

B-tier in the Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list consists of options that are generally effective in clearing content right before players reach mid-game difficulty content. These Stratagems are known to cause mayhem in the squad even when tried to use properly, hence the B tier classification.

380MM HE Barrage

Ballistic Sheild Backpack

Eagle Cluster Bomb

Eagle Smoke Strike

EMS Mortar Sentry

Guard Dog

Laser Cannon

Machine Gun

Machine Gun Sentry

Orbital Airburst Strike

5) C-tier

Orbital Precision Strike is one of the strongest early-game stratagems that dishes out a lot of damage. (Image via YouTube/TheGamesEntertainer)

The C-tier in the Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list consists of items that are mostly underwhelming and lack impactful effects. Also featuring some redundant options, these Stratagems can mainly be used as placeholders for better future options.

Eagle Airstrike

Eagle Smoke Strike

Eagle Strafing Run

Flamethrower

Gattling Barrage

Jump Pack

Orbital 120MM Barrage

Orbital Precision Strike

Stalwart

Supply Pack

6) D-tier

Arc Thrower is an underwhelming item that lands in the last spot in Stratagems' tier list. (Image via YouTube/TheGamesEntertainer)

The D-tier in the Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list consists of the most irredeemable options that are not recommended anywhere except the early game content. Even then, it is recommended to try other Stratagems over these.

Arc Thrower

