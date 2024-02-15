Stratagems Tier List is a handy guide for exploring the tactical aspects of Helldivers 2, as the items in question are powerful utilities that players call down from their orbiting Destroyer ship. Since there are around 50 Stratagems, players are inherently curious as to which ones are good in the long run and which ones are just there for situational scenarios.
As this article goes through Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list, it is important to remember that they are subjective and influenced by factors like difficulty level, squad composition, and personal playstyle. What works for one Helldiver might not be optimal for another.
Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list in order of their effectiveness
Other than the primary and secondary weapons of Helldivers 2, players need to utilize Stratagems during their battle against the alien hordes. This tier list will look at all the Stratagems and divide them into six categories, where SS is the best of the best endgame Stratagems while D is not advised.
1) SS-tier
SS-tier consists of the best endgame Stratagems that helldivers can use to clear the hardest content in the game. Players can make use of these to survive the hardest fights with alien hordes.
- Eagle 500Kg Bomb
- Guard Dog Rover
- Orbital Raincannon Strike
- Railgun
- Shield Generator Pack
2) S-tier
S-tier consists of the Stratagems that were just held back from being placed in SS due to one or the other reason. But players can rest assured knowing these Stratagems can still deliver a solid performance even in the most difficult situations.
- Autocannon Sentry
- Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods
- Mortar Sentry
- Orbital EMS Strike
- Orbital Laser
- Rocket Sentry
- Shield Generator Relay
- Spear
- Tesla Tower
3) A-tier
A-tier consists of Stratagems that have great potential but suffer from basic issues like skill ceiling and impact due to inaccuracies. Mostly effective during mid-game difficulty content, these Stratagem's effects depend a lot on the players using it.
- Anti Material Rifle
- Autocannon
- Eagle Napalm Strike
- Expendable Anti-Tank
- Gattling Sentry
- Grenade Launcher
- HMG Emplacement
- Incendiary & Anti Personel Minefield
- Orbital Gas Strike
- Orbital Walking Barrage
- Recoilless Rifle
4) B-tier
B-tier in the Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list consists of options that are generally effective in clearing content right before players reach mid-game difficulty content. These Stratagems are known to cause mayhem in the squad even when tried to use properly, hence the B tier classification.
- 380MM HE Barrage
- Ballistic Sheild Backpack
- Eagle Cluster Bomb
- Eagle Smoke Strike
- EMS Mortar Sentry
- Guard Dog
- Laser Cannon
- Machine Gun
- Machine Gun Sentry
- Orbital Airburst Strike
5) C-tier
The C-tier in the Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list consists of items that are mostly underwhelming and lack impactful effects. Also featuring some redundant options, these Stratagems can mainly be used as placeholders for better future options.
- Eagle Airstrike
- Eagle Smoke Strike
- Eagle Strafing Run
- Flamethrower
- Gattling Barrage
- Jump Pack
- Orbital 120MM Barrage
- Orbital Precision Strike
- Stalwart
- Supply Pack
6) D-tier
The D-tier in the Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list consists of the most irredeemable options that are not recommended anywhere except the early game content. Even then, it is recommended to try other Stratagems over these.
- Arc Thrower
Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:
Is HD2 single-player? || Does HD2 have crossplay? || All trophies in HD2