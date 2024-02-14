How to swap out Primary and Secondary weapons in Helldivers 2

As you keep progressing through Helldivers 2, you will be able to unlock more powerful weapons. These will make taking down the hordes significantly easier, and you will not be struggling as much as you were in the early game. However, many in the community are having a fair bit of trouble when it comes to changing their Primary and Secondary weapons.

The game isn’t exactly clear on how one can go about doing it, and the number of performance issues still existing in the game is making it harder to grasp certain features.

While an earlier guide explained how to link your PSN account in Helldiver 2, which is the primary step for cross-play, this guide will go over everything that you will need to know about swapping out both your Primary and Secondary weapons.

Helldivers 2 Armory guide: How to change your weapons

Expand Tweet

To change your weapons in Helldivers 2, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

Make your way to your Ship and then head to the Armory section. This area should be located to the left of the vessel. A connecting bridge should lead up to the room housing all your weapons and armor.

You will need to interact with the Armory, which will open another menu. Here, under the “Weaponry” tab, you will find both the Primary and Secondary weapons. Click on the one that you want to change.

If it’s the Primary weapon you want to change, click on it, select the weapon you wish to replace it with, and then click on Equip.

Do the same with the Secondary weapon. Select the armament you want to switch it with and then hit Equip.

By doing this, your Primary and Secondary weapons should have changed in Helldivers 2.

However, do keep in mind that you will only be able to swap in weapons that you have already unlocked. You will not gain access to them as soon as the game begins, and you will need to reach certain milestones with your mission completion before you unlocking them.

Expand Tweet

Getting more powerful weapons is key when it comes to dealing with the tougher hordes. Chargers, for example, are very difficult to take out. However, you will be able to destroy Chargers in Helldivers 2 in seconds with the use of the Expendable Anti-Tank Stratagem.

So make sure to cycle through your weapons often, as every mission will get easier with the right armament.