How to change armor color in Helldivers 2

Players have been wondering how to alter armor color in Helldivers 2. Released on February 8, 2024, this co-op horde shooter gives one the chance to take up the mantle of Helldivers donning different gear and act as peacekeepers in this Galactic War to protect their planet and repel aliens with lethal force.

This article will cover how you can change armor color in Helldivers 2 and fight hordes of aliens proudly flaunting those colors.

How can you alter the armor color in Helldivers 2?

Accessing the armory to change armor color in Helldivers 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/GameRottenHD)

Armor color is set on the particular gear pieces of a Helldiver outfit like Helmet, Armor, and Cape. Alongside all the new weapon weapons available at the disposal of players, they can change gear pieces and weapons.

However, the color of their armor can only be changed by swapping the gear piece as a whole. To do that, players can follow these steps:

Access the Armory table, and fine tabs like Weaponry, Armory, Character, Booster, and Career appear. Go to the Armory tab and select the piece of gear where you want to change armor color in Helldivers 2. Here, different gear pieces with different color schemes and attributes can be found. Equip the ones that suit the needs of your color palette. Finally, hit the equip button below to save the changes to your Helldiver armor, helmet, and cape.

Furthermore, as a player, you can change aspects of your Helldiver, like Body type, voice pack, emote, victory pose, player card, and title. These add personality and uniqueness to your Helldiver character.

More about Helldiver units in the game Helldivers 2

Fighting Alien races to save Super Earth (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Set in a time when humans are a race living on Super Earth, prioritizing the ideologies of peace and liberty, alien races have come together to destroy the planet, their people, and their ideals. As a Helldiver, it is your task to protect humanity and maintain the ideals of Super Earth by any means necessary.

You're given control of powerful Helldiver gear and a wide range of newly available weapons to win this battle against all the various factions of alien races. Your primary goal is to promote democracy, liberate opposing forces, and shine a light of hope in a galaxy on the verge of destruction. The destiny of an entire civilization depends on gallant Helldiver troops fighting in this compelling Galactic War.

