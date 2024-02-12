How to get new weapons in Helldivers 2

It's important to get new weapons in Helldivers 2 if you want your in-game progression to be as easy as possible. While the starter missions will be quite easy to manage, you'll realize very soon that playing at higher difficulties is a lot more fruitful. To increase your chances of taking down the tougher enemies, you'll need to bring sufficient firepower, and this is where the aspect of unlocking different weapons arises.

Getting new weapons in Helldivers 2 includes two different segments: primary weapons and secondary arms. Both have their respective importance that you'll realize as you become more seasoned. Both types have plenty of choices already for you to unlock by just playing the game.

How to unlock new weapons in Helldivers 2?

Developers Arrowhead Game Studio has implemented a major shift in unlocking new guns. In the first Helldivers game, you can unlock different weapons by leveling up and completing different objectives. In the sequel, you'll be earning something called Medals. These Medals can be spent at Warbonds in the Acquisition Center to expand your armory.

Accessing the Acquisition Center is pretty simple, and you can do that from your ship.

Press the R/Square/X button to open the store screen.

On this page, you'll find the Warbonds tab.

The options can be broadly divided into two categories - Mobilized and Steeled Veterans.

How to get new Mobilzed weapons in Helldivers 2?

The Helldivers Mobilize! page is currently live and has ten pages of different offerings. From Super Credits (premium currency of the game) to armors to guns, there's plenty of unlock. Currently, here are all the weapons that you can find (and unlock) spread across the ten pages.

SG-8 Punisher Shotgun (4 Medals)

(4 Medals) G-6 Frag Grenade (2 Medals)

(2 Medals) P-19 Redeemer Machine Pistol (5 Medals)

(5 Medals) R-63 Diligence Marksman Rifle (8 Medals)

(8 Medals) SMG-37 Defender (15 Medals)

(15 Medals) SG-225 Breaker Shotgun (20 Medals)

(20 Medals) LAS-5 Scythe Beam Rifle (30 Medals)

(30 Medals) G-16 Impact Grenade (20 Medals)

(20 Medals) AR-23P Liberator Assault Rifle (40 Medals)

(40 Medals) R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper Marksman Rifle (40 Medals)

(40 Medals) G-3 Smoke Grenade (25 Medals)

(25 Medals) SG8S Slugger Shotgun (60 Medals)

(60 Medals) SG225SP Breaker Spray & Pray Shotgun (60 Medals)

(60 Medals) PLAS-1 Scorcher Plasma Rifle (75 Medals)

How to get new Steeled Veterans weapons in Helldivers 2?

This is the more premium set of offerings that requires you to spend Super Credits (not needed if you have the Super Citizen edition of Helldivers 2). While Super Credits are the premium currency of the game, there are different ways to earn them. Here are all the primary weapons that you could acquire from the Steeled Veterans collection:

P-4 Senator Revolver (15 Medals)

(15 Medals) AR-23E Liberator Explosive (20 Medals)

(20 Medals) G-10 Incendiary Grenade (25 Medals)

(25 Medals) SG-225IE Incendiary Shotgun (60 Medals)

(60 Medals) JAR-5 Dominator Rifle (80 Medals)

How to get new weapons in Helldivers 2 (secondary)?

The secondary set of weapons includes different choices of heavy guns that can offer a significant amount of firepower. They can be acquired using a requisitions terminal located in the ship (across the cryo pod). (Do note that the requisitions will be required to get stratagems as well). Here are all the available options currently available:

MG-43 Machine Gun

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

M-105 Stalwart

EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle

FLAM-40 Flamethrower

AC-8 Autocannon

RS-422 Railgun

FAF-14 Spear Missile Launcher

LAS-98 Laser Cannon

ARC-3 Arc Thrower

It remains to be seen if there will be additional ways to acquire new weapons in Helldivers 2 in the coming days.