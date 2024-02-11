Arrowhead Game Studios has enriched Helldivers 2 factions for a new audience in this sequel title. The latest third-person shooter experience from PlayStation brings an all-new third-person shooter experience while boasting the same iconic humor and plot beats that fans of the original are intimately familiar with.

That said, while players will not be picking up Helldivers 2 for its story, knowing what they'll be facing is key to ensuring freedom for mankind. Here are all Helldivers 2 factions in the game.

All Helldivers 2 factions explored

While the Helldivers are the proud defenders of Super Earth against the unwavering threat that targets humanity, they are the default role you play against the enemy across the meaty Helldivers 2 campaign. This team is dedicated to keeping the two key Helldiver 2 factions at bay using firepower and other means.

1) The Terminids

The deadly creepy-crawlies are everywhere (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

The Terminids are large insectoid groups that players will encounter in their expeditions across levels and are very similar to their original game counterparts. These consist of various types, from agile smaller foes that will stop at nothing to take a chunk out of players to massive armored tank-like critters that are a force to be reckoned with. Good coordination is key for players to avoid being overwhelmed.

2) The Automatons

In some ways, these just might be more oppressive than the insectoids (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

The Automatons are a new enemy type for the traditionally isometric gameplay series, featuring aggressive mechanized robots. Boasting eerie glowing red eyes and an arsenal of deadly weapons like chainsaws and flamethrowers mounted onto their body, this faction is one that players should keep their distance from. After all, they can easily double down the pressure on careless squads.

While the original Helldivers had a third faction, the Illuminates, they seem to be missing from Helldivers 2. These were a race of intelligent space beings who were also at war with humanity. It is unclear what their status is in the current game or if they will be added to Helldivers 2 factions in a future update or DLC, but there is still ample fun for players to have in Helldivers 2 co-op.

Helldivers 2 was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by PlayStation. It is currently available on PS5 as well as on PC and was released to decent success despite early mixed Helldivers 2 Steam reviews.