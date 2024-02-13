How to easily take down a Charger solo in Helldivers 2

Chargers are one of the most challenging enemy types to deal with in Helldivers 2, especially if you are playing the game solo. These creatures hardly take any damage from the front, and the fact that they constantly face you as they charge makes them next to impossible to defeat alone.

So, if you like playing Arrowhead Game Studios’ latest entry all on your own, there are a few tips and tricks you can try to deal with. Below are steps to easily solo a Charger in Helldivers 2.

How to solo a Charger in Helldivers 2

To defeat a Charger all on your own, here are a few things that you will be able to do:

To effectively take down a Charger in Helldivers 2, focus your fire on its exposed legs. Don’t waste your bullets by shooting it from the front; it won’t even scratch its shell.

When the Charger rushes at you, dodge to avoid its attack while continuing to target its legs. It’s a rather time-consuming process when solo, as you don’t have a squad mate who can act as bait.

Be aware of other enemies in the area while dealing with Chargers, as there will also be a swarm at your heels.

An alternate but much easier way to beat a Charger will be to use the Expendable Anti-Tank: This Stratagem. It’s a Hellpod explosive available at level 3 for 3000 R and can effectively eliminate Chargers with just two well-placed shots. Just aim for the Charger's exposed flesh to maximize the weapon's effectiveness and quickly deplete its health bar.

If you find taking out a Charger solo difficult, don’t forget to use the SOS feature in the game. It will allow other random players to join in, helping you have a much easier time dealing with the hordes.

