How to kill the Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

Bile Spewers are one of the toughest enemy types in Helldivers 2 due to the amount of damage they can dish out while also being fairly resilient to ranged attacks. These hulking and rather pesky bugs will be among the first major challenges you face as you venture forth into the Galactic War in the name of democracy.

While the Bile Spewers are manageable if you're playing the game in co-op with a group of friends, these enemies become a real nuisance if you're attempting to complete early-game missions solo or with a single teammate.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to deal with the Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2, even in the early game.

Where to find the Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

Bile Spewers are exclusive to Helldivers 2's medium or higher difficulties. The medium difficulty is unlocked after you complete the prologue and the first couple of missions in the game.

Once you complete the first few main missions, you will be given the option to crank the difficulty higher or stay at the current preset.

If you stick with the game's default difficulty (Normal) or crank it to the absolute highest (which you should do if you're playing in co-op to get the best combat experience), you'll be able to find the Bile Spewers as a common enemy type in most missions on the Terminid-occupied planets.

How to kill the Bile Spewer in Helldivers 2

Bile Spewers are a regular occurrence on the Terminid-occupied planets, i.e., all planets in the eastern segment of the galaxy. They are usually found in groups, making them a force to be reckoned with, especially if you're playing solo. Identifying these creatures is quite easy due to their massive stature, green outer shell, and tendency to attack on sight.

As for how to deal with them, it's quite easy: aim for the obvious weak spots, i.e., their head and the lower abdomen on the sides. Avoid firing at them head-on, as they can easily avoid any incoming damage with their hardened abdominal shell.

The trick to kill Bile Spewers is to flank them from the sides and use armor-piercing bullets to deal maximum amounts of damage. These giant bugs also take significant amounts of damage from grenades. However, only use grenades if you're up against a group of these creatures since explosives are a rare commodity on the battlefield.

Do remember, if you run out of bullets, you can use the supply pack Stratagem to call in additional resources and ammunition for you and your teammates during battle.

