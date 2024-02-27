Hulks in Helldivers 2 are counted among the Automaton enemy types in the game. True to their name, these Helldivers 2 Automatons are heavily armored, which makes them extremely hard to take down. Moreover, they can easily kill you if you're not careful around them. Hulks come in different variants, and one even comes equipped with large flamethrowers.

To make Hulks spawn, you have to play at the Challenging difficulty or higher. However, if you're having trouble running into them, they will more often than not spawn on planets that have bot missions.

Finding Hulks is relatively easy, but effectively dealing with these metallic monsters can be quite the challenge. However, we've got you covered. This article will show you how to effectively defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2.

Here's how to defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2

Because the Hulks in Helldivers 2 are heavily armored, you need to use the best Stratagems and Weapons at your disposal. We'll give you more tips on your loadout selection later. For now, here are the best methods to effectively defeat the Hulks:

Aim for the weak spot on their backs - The Hulks have a red vent on their backs; this is a weak spot, and putting a few rounds into it can kill them.

The Hulks have a red vent on their backs; this is a weak spot, and putting a few rounds into it can kill them. Flank the Hulks - These creatures are big and heavy, which makes it easy to flank them. Once you're behind them, shoot at the vent on their backs or use a Stratagem to take them out.

These creatures are big and heavy, which makes it easy to flank them. Once you're behind them, shoot at the vent on their backs or use a Stratagem to take them out. Disrupt the Hulks' line of fire - Putting a couple of obstacles between you and the Hulks will allow you to dodge their attacks.

Putting a couple of obstacles between you and the Hulks will allow you to dodge their attacks. Aim for their arms - If you're having trouble getting behind the Hulks, concentrating fire on their arms will destroy their weapons and make them toothless in battle.

If you're having trouble defeating the Hulks despite these tricks, then it is possible that you don't have the right weapons and Stratagems equipped. Let's take a look at the best options in the game.

Best Weapons and Stratagems to defeat the Hulks in Helldivers 2

You will need armor-piercing weapons to take care of these enemies. Listed below are the best choices that the game has on offer:

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

SG-225 Breaker

JAR-5 Dominator

The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator has medium armor penetration, making it highly effective for dealing with Hulks in Helldivers 2. On the other hand, the SG-225 Breaker and the JAR-5 Dominator are capable of inflicting devastating damage, making them excellent choices.

Now that you have your weapons figured out, let's take a look at the best Stratagems to deal with the Hulks:

Railgun

Orbital Precision Airstrike

Autocannon

All three of these Stratagems deal a ton of damage. Create some distance between you and the Hulks, and then use your Stratagems to kill them with ease. With these in hand, you now have everything you need to kill Hulks in Helldivers 2.

