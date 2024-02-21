There are plenty of Terminids and Automatons that will give you a tough time in your fight for democracy. However, the Bile Titans in Helldivers 2 are in a class of their own. You will randomly come across these creatures near the various POIs on the map as you try to complete your mission objectives.

However, if you're itching to fight the Bile Titans in Helldiver 2, the extermination missions are your best bet to encounter one. On higher difficulty levels, their spawn rate also increases, so it becomes crucial that you learn how to deal with the Bile Titans efficiently. Thankfully, there are several ways to do so.

This article will show you how to kill Bile Titans in Helldivers 2 and the best weapons for the job.

Here's how to kill Bile Titans in Helldivers 2

Avoid the Bile Titan's legs at all costs. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Rogue)

While fighting the Bile Titans, it is extremely important to always go for their weak points. Also, if you're respawning in the middle of a fight, you can use your Hellpod to deal some devastating damage. Here are some tips that will allow you to take the Bile Titans down efficiently:

Fight from a distance: You don't want to get caught up in the Bile Titan's acid attacks or get swiped by their enormous legs, so putting some distance between you and these creatures is necessary.

You don't want to get caught up in the Bile Titan's acid attacks or get swiped by their enormous legs, so putting some distance between you and these creatures is necessary. Aim for the weak points: Its head and glowing underbelly are weak points and should be your primary targets throughout the fight.

Its head and glowing underbelly are weak points and should be your primary targets throughout the fight. Run between its legs if you need to reposition: Plenty of times, the Bile Titans will get closer than you want them to. Now, if you're in a pinch, running between their legs will help you avoid attacks and reposition.

The last and most important tip for taking down the Bile Titans is to always fight with your friends in Helldivers 2. Doing so will split this alien's attention and will create more opportunities for you to target their weak spots.

These tips can only take you so far if your loadout is not optimized for fighting Bile Titans in Helldivers 2.

Best weapons to deal with Bile Titans in Helldivers 2

Even Hellpods can be used to damage Bile Titans. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Rogue)

While shooting at the Bile Titans' weak spots, you will quickly notice that even these are armored. So, armor-piercing weapons, explosives, and the correct Stratagems are necessary for this fight. Let's take a look at the best available options:

Railgun

Eagle 500kg Bomb

Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods

Rocket Sentry

While all the above-mentioned options are highly efficient at taking down Bile Titans, you will also want to consider going for the Anti-Material Rifle in Helldivers 2. This weapon will allow you to keep your distance from the Bile Titans while delivering some devastating damage that will eat through their armor.

With these tips and weapons in your hands, you are now equipped to make short work of the Bile Titans in Helldivers 2.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

Helldivers 2 beginner tips || How to change difficulty in HD2 || How to level up fast in HD2