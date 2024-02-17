You will need a solid weapon for the many long-range approaches that you will have to take on your quest to protect Super Earth. The Anti-Material Rifle in Helldivers 2 stands out as the best choice for these situations. Its ability to pierce the armor of your enemies with just a single bullet is extremely effective and will carry you through the toughest parts of your long-range engagements.

However, you might have trouble getting the most out of this Stratagem in Helldivers 2. Don't worry, though, as we've got you covered. This article will show you how to use the Anti-Material Rifle in Helldivers 2.

Here's how to use the Anti-Material rifle in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

A lot of people find the Anti-Material Rifle underwhelming, which could be because they aren't using it correctly. Its armor-piercing rounds are excellent at providing cover fire to your teammates from a distance. Moreover, this Stratagem is at its best when you use it against smaller targets, as it can one-shot most of them.

You can also enter first-person mode by pressing R3 on a controller or the scroll wheel on a PC. This helps you with ADS and provides a clearer view of the enemies that you wish to take down. Using the Anti-Material Rifle to strip enemies of their armor and switching to a different weapon to quickly take them down produces the best results.

Moreover, while it's deadly at long range, you can even use it as a shotgun if your enemies have you surrounded. Thanks to its high bullet velocity, you can even hit collateral shots without having to worry about bullet drop.

How to get the Anti-Material Rifle in Helldivers 2?

The fight to protect Super Earth (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The Anti-Material rifle in Helldivers 2 can be obtained during the early hours of the game. Listed below are the various methods that you can use to get your hands on this deadly sniper rifle:

Can be purchased for 5,000 credits after you reach level 2

after you reach Exploring the map for POIs and destroying Hellpods

Once you get your hands on the Anti-Material Rifle and have it equipped in your loadout, you will have to use the weapon's Stratagem code to pull it out.

The Stratagem code is Down, Left, Right, Up, Down. You should now be able to get the most out of this Stratagem in Helldivers 2.

Check out our other Helldivers 2 guides:

Is Helldiver 2 coming to PS4 and PS5? || Does Helldivers 2 support mods?